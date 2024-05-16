The 10 Best New Movies On Netflix In May 2024

Streaming giant Netflix continues to boast an impressive array of films for cinephiles. Here’s a rundown of the ten best new movies available in May 2024.
The Breaking Ice
Directed by Anthony Chen, The Breaking Ice delves into the profound loneliness experienced by its protagonists. The film opens with Haofeng, a depressed young man from Shanghai, who visits Yanji and meets Nana, a tour guide, and her friend Xiao, a frustrated restaurant worker. As their newfound friendship deepens, personal truths unfold.
The Sales Girl
Janchivdorj Sengedorj’s film The Sales Girl portrays Saruul, a shy nuclear engineering student stepping in as a sales clerk at a Mongolian sex shop. This coming-of-age story is not just about fish-out-of-water comedy but evolves into a nuanced meditation on happiness. With beautiful cinematography and an indie pop soundtrack that enriches the narrative, this film explores unconventional but heartfelt themes.
The Contestant
Clair Titley’s documentary The Contestant revisits a notorious Japanese reality show segment where comedian Nasubi endured isolation for fame. The doc captures ethical dilemmas and the lasting impact of this real-life ‘experiment,’ which anticipated future reality TV tropes.
The Iron Claw
Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, a wrestling epic revolving around the Von Erich family, intricately documents their tragedies and successes. Featuring impressive cinematography and authentic production design, it appeals both to hardcore wrestling fans and general audiences due to its universally gripping narrative.
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing, shown at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, deeply engages with found footage aesthetics within a poignant narrative structure. Despite its novel concept, some elements may not fully resonate emotionally with the audience.
Cronenberg’s Latest Project
In his latest outing, Cronenberg brings forth a script written two decades ago, involving performance artists in a dystopian future where human evolution is selectively accelerated. Premiered in Cannes’ main competition, this film explores surgery as art amidst complex societal changes.
Azrael
Directed by E.L. Katz and scripted by Simon Barrett, Azrael stands out in the horror genre featuring wordless narrative mandates since speech has been outlawed post-Rapture. While it includes traditional horror elements like zombies and biblical symbolism, it struggles with character development and sustained narrative interest.
A Life in Prizes
This unique take on the Denpa Shonen challenge showcases an innovative approach focused on prize-winning as opposed to worldwide adventures. It’s a stark commentary on minimalism within excessive contexts.
The Breaking Ice Review Continuation
This carefully constructed film reveals deeper layers through its protagonist Haofeng’s mental struggles and budding friendships. Effortlessly blending cultural specificities with universal themes of loneliness and community bonding makes it an unmissable cinematic experience.
The Contestant Ethical Dilemmas
The documentary uncovers dark sides of fame-seeking within extreme conditions posed by Toshio Tsuchiya’s reality show Susunu! Denpa Shōnen. Nasubi’s journey underscores ethical concerns intertwined with media representation and viewership appetite.
Follow Us