Why Lisa Vanderpump Missed Katie and Arianas Something About Her Opening

The day has finally arrived: Something About Her is open for business! Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney grandly celebrated the soft opening of their highly anticipated sandwich shop on May 16. As Katie showcased via Instagram, their menu includes an array of sandwiches, assorted sweet teas, beer, wine, hard tea, and non-alcoholic drinks. Among these, one highlight is the ‘Meg’ sandwich, featuring Greek salad, Tzatziki, feta, a sun-dried tomato and herb mix, and romaine lettuce.
Some familiar faces graced the celebration: Katie’s mom, Teri Maloney; Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai; and The Valley’s Janet Caperna and Kristen Doute were among the attendees.
Special Opening but Where’s Lisa Vanderpump?
Despite a glittering guest list, one notable absence was Lisa Vanderpump. Fans might be wondering why Lisa missed out on such a significant moment for Katie and Ariana. Speaking to US Weekly on May 20, Lisa explained her absence:
I’ve been out of town. I’ve been in Lake Tahoe. I’ve been in Vegas. I’ve been in New York,” said Vanderpump, emphasizing her packed schedule. “I just came back from New York two days ago. I’ve been everywhere.
Expert Advice for New Ventures
Lisa further elaborated on how new restaurants typically operate upon opening:
We’ll have a soft opening in a restaurant, but we won’t really invite people until you are kind of two or three weeks in so you can iron out the things. I don’t want to go there and judge that now. Let’s give them a couple of weeks to settle in.
This perspective underscores her desire not to place undue pressure on the fledgling business during its initial stages.
Support Amid Legal Conflicts
While Lisa’s absence was due to her busy schedule, The truth is that I wanted to take my time to actually get a restaurant off the ground before we celebrated anything, commented Vanderpump. She remains supportive despite the ongoing legal battles that Katie and Ariana face with Chef Penny Davidi, involving claims over recipe use and partnership rights.
The Soft Opening Highlights
