When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

If you thought the Kardashian/Jenner family didn’t have more stories to share, think again as The Kardashians season 5 makes its debut this spring. Season five of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on May 23.
Season five is set to bring a new wave of drama, laughs, and heartfelt moments. The trailer, which dropped last week, has already created a buzz with some heated exchanges between the sisters.
Kim and Khloe’s Heated Exchange
The trailer reveals an unexpected clash between Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe. Despite their close bond in recent years, tensions seem to rise as Kim accuses Khloe of having a ‘stick up her a**’ and being ‘very judgmental.’ In retaliation, Khloe comments on the brutal nature of sibling relationships, saying
Sisters can be vicious and brutal.
Kourtney’s Fetal Surgery Fears
Kourtney opens up about a terrifying experience she faced during her pregnancy journey with her son Rocky. The sudden health scare left Kourtney feeling completely terrified. In her words,
I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. This emotional moment adds depth to Kourtney’s narrative this season.
Kris Jenner’s Challenges
The matriarch Kris Jenner also faces her own challenges this season. Details from the trailer hint at health concerns that have left her family worried. Kris is seen confiding that
I had my scan – they found a cyst and a little tumor, emphasizing the gravity of her situation and how the family pulls together during such times.
Kendall’s Anxiety Struggles
Anxiety continues to be a significant issue for Kendall Jenner, influencing various aspects of her life. She admitted that her anxiety has been
one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children, shedding light on the personal battles she faces behind her glamorous public image.
Kylie’s Tearful Moment
Kylie Jenner also appears emotionally vulnerable in the trailer, breaking down in tears. Kendall is seen comforting Kylie, providing viewers with an intimate look at their sisterly bond during difficult times.
Catching Kim in AHS: Delicate
This season of The Kardashians will inevitably touch upon Kim Kardashian’s widely-discussed role in American Horror Story: Delicate. Her performance has been divisive, with some fans praising her as
eating this role and even claiming
Kim Kardashian might be the best actor of our generation.
How to Watch Season 5
The Kardashians season five will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+, starting May 23. Fans can join Disney+ from just £4.99 a month with options for higher video quality and multiple simultaneous streams on higher plans.