Home
When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

by
Scroll
Home
When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It
When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

If you thought the Kardashian/Jenner family didn’t have more stories to share, think again as The Kardashians season 5 makes its debut this spring. Season five of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on May 23.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

Season five is set to bring a new wave of drama, laughs, and heartfelt moments. The trailer, which dropped last week, has already created a buzz with some heated exchanges between the sisters.

Kim and Khloe’s Heated Exchange

The trailer reveals an unexpected clash between Kim Kardashian and her younger sister Khloe. Despite their close bond in recent years, tensions seem to rise as Kim accuses Khloe of having a ‘stick up her a**’ and being ‘very judgmental.’ In retaliation, Khloe comments on the brutal nature of sibling relationships, saying Sisters can be vicious and brutal.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

Kourtney’s Fetal Surgery Fears

Kourtney opens up about a terrifying experience she faced during her pregnancy journey with her son Rocky. The sudden health scare left Kourtney feeling completely terrified. In her words, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. This emotional moment adds depth to Kourtney’s narrative this season.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

Kris Jenner’s Challenges

The matriarch Kris Jenner also faces her own challenges this season. Details from the trailer hint at health concerns that have left her family worried. Kris is seen confiding that I had my scan – they found a cyst and a little tumor, emphasizing the gravity of her situation and how the family pulls together during such times.

Kendall’s Anxiety Struggles

Anxiety continues to be a significant issue for Kendall Jenner, influencing various aspects of her life. She admitted that her anxiety has been one of the reasons why I’m actually scared to have children, shedding light on the personal battles she faces behind her glamorous public image.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

Kylie’s Tearful Moment

Kylie Jenner also appears emotionally vulnerable in the trailer, breaking down in tears. Kendall is seen comforting Kylie, providing viewers with an intimate look at their sisterly bond during difficult times.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

Catching Kim in AHS: Delicate

This season of The Kardashians will inevitably touch upon Kim Kardashian’s widely-discussed role in American Horror Story: Delicate. Her performance has been divisive, with some fans praising her as eating this role and even claiming Kim Kardashian might be the best actor of our generation.

When The Kardashians Season 5 Releases and How to Watch It

How to Watch Season 5

The Kardashians season five will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+, starting May 23. Fans can join Disney+ from just £4.99 a month with options for higher video quality and multiple simultaneous streams on higher plans.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Season 4 Episode 3 Review: “Leo Castellano Is My Son”
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2015
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Street Outlaws’ Lizzy Musi
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2019
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Strike’s Tom Burke
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2020
The Fringe Season 3 Premiere Review
3 min read
Sep, 14, 2010
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 1 Episode 13 Review: “Chapter Thirteen”
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2015
Will
Will Review: To Be Disillusioned
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.