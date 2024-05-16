George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

Though George Lucas is no longer at the helm of the Star Wars franchise, his influence continues to reverberate through each new project. Recently, his thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series were revealed by Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo. According to him, Lucas found great enjoyment in this particular Disney+ series.
In a conversation on the Full of Sith podcast, Hidalgo shared insights into Lucas’s involvement in the series’ early stages. He noted that engaging with him was crucial given the time period it covered, stretching between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. According to Hidalgo, Lucas was consulted during pre-production:
Early on, there was a conversation with George over what his thoughts were… He was 100% supportive.
Lucas‘s support became even clearer as he praised how well the series aligned with his previous works. Hidalgo mentioned:
I’ve heard tell that it’s been one of [his] favorite things that’s come out of Star Wars, because he recognizes so much of what he did in the prequels basically brought forward and celebrated it.
This endorsement means a lot to fans who often see Lucas as the ultimate authority on all things Star Wars.
Directed by Deborah Chow and starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, along with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader, the series tapped into both nostalgia and new storytelling. Its focus on Obi-Wan overseeing Luke’s upbringing while also being involved in young Leia’s life expanded on beloved characters in intriguing ways.
An interesting nugget from George Lucas adds depth to his perspective on the show:
‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas explained why Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi never fought between their battle at Mustafar and the Death Star despite the entire premise of the Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series revolving around a rematch between the two before their meeting on the Death Star.
The miniseries has also been well-received critically, securing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Ewan McGregor himself has spoken about potentially returning for a second season:
The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the ‘Obi-Wan’ season for years… I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one.’
With all these elements combined, it’s evident why Lucas holds such fondness for the show. His approval showcases an important embrace of legacy while welcoming nuanced additions to his expansive universe.
