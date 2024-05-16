George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

by

Though George Lucas is no longer at the helm of the Star Wars franchise, his influence continues to reverberate through each new project. Recently, his thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series were revealed by Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo. According to him, Lucas found great enjoyment in this particular Disney+ series.

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

In a conversation on the Full of Sith podcast, Hidalgo shared insights into Lucas’s involvement in the series’ early stages. He noted that engaging with him was crucial given the time period it covered, stretching between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. According to Hidalgo, Lucas was consulted during pre-production:

Early on, there was a conversation with George over what his thoughts were… He was 100% supportive.

Lucas‘s support became even clearer as he praised how well the series aligned with his previous works. Hidalgo mentioned:George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

I’ve heard tell that it’s been one of [his] favorite things that’s come out of Star Wars, because he recognizes so much of what he did in the prequels basically brought forward and celebrated it.

This endorsement means a lot to fans who often see Lucas as the ultimate authority on all things Star Wars.

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

Directed by Deborah Chow and starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, along with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader, the series tapped into both nostalgia and new storytelling. Its focus on Obi-Wan overseeing Luke’s upbringing while also being involved in young Leia’s life expanded on beloved characters in intriguing ways.

An interesting nugget from George Lucas adds depth to his perspective on the show:

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas explained why Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi never fought between their battle at Mustafar and the Death Star despite the entire premise of the Disney+ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series revolving around a rematch between the two before their meeting on the Death Star.

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

The miniseries has also been well-received critically, securing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Ewan McGregor himself has spoken about potentially returning for a second season:

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the ‘Obi-Wan’ season for years… I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one.’

George Lucas Shares His Thoughts on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

With all these elements combined, it’s evident why Lucas holds such fondness for the show. His approval showcases an important embrace of legacy while welcoming nuanced additions to his expansive universe.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
How The Acolyte Foreshadows Palpatine’s Rise Decades Before the Prequels
3 min read
Jun, 15, 2024
General Hospital Sees Turmoil as Sonny and Ava’s Relationship Cracks
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2024
Andy Cohen Hints at Major RHONJ Overhaul Leaving Cast in Uncertainty
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2024
Why Severance Is Among the Most Expensive TV Shows Ever Made
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2024
Massachusetts State Trooper Reassigned After Karen Read Mistrial
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2024
6 Movies Like Abigail You Should Add to Your Watchlist
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.