Vanderpump Rules Finale Ariana Fights Producers Tom and Lala Lose It

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules brought intense drama to the forefront. Things boiled over as Ariana Madix confronted producers and castmates in a surprising clash that left everyone reeling.
A lot of tensions were already simmering after the shocking revelations earlier this season about Tom Sandoval’s affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, leading to his breakup with Ariana back in March 2023.
An Emotional Clash
The tension came to a head during an event in San Francisco. Initial conversations seemed focused, but things took an explosive turn when Sandoval attempted to apologize to Ariana on camera.
At the event, Scheana Shay and Ariana were conversing when Sandoval intruded. This led Ariana to storm off, vigorously telling Bravo’s executive producer Jeremiah Smith that she was not interested in engaging with Sandoval. According to her,
He doesn’t give a s*** if I f***ing died in a ditch or got a f***ing deadly STD the way he was f***ing around behind my back! That is non-informed consent!
Scheana Caught In-Between
Scheana, who has known both Ariana and Tom for years, expressed her conflicted feelings after the attempt from Sandoval.
You have been there for me, she said tearfully to Sandoval.
That’s why I’m struggling. Because you have been a good friend. This emotional tug-of-war showcased the strained relationships further.
Lala Kent’s Unfiltered Opinions
Lala Kent did not hold back her thoughts either. She broke the fourth wall, highlighting how Ariana now sees herself differently due to public support.
This happened to her, the world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyonce. It’s bulls*** that she can’t film with someone that she stays under the same roof, Lala exclaimed during the confrontation.
Tom’s Frustration Boils Over
Sandoval couldn’t contain his frustration either. He felt misunderstood and expressed it vociferously to everyone around.
If you don’t want to film with your ex, don’t be on the show… Don’t sit back on your lazy a** and collect a f***ing check for doing nothing, he remarked angrily.
Ariana’s Firm Stand
Ariana remained resolute in her position throughout these heated exchanges. She emphasized how this confrontation was not for herself but rather for Tom’s public image.
I am not here as a cog in the machine of Tom Sandoval’s redemption arc… you showed your true colors, she stated unequivocally.
New Beginnings amid Chaos
Despite all the turmoil, there seems to be a fresh chapter on the horizon for Ariana as she continues moving forward with her new relationship amidst all the residual drama from her past relationship with Sandoval.