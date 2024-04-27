Home
Nicholas Alexander Chavez Exits General Hospital for Lyle Menéndez Role in Ryan Murphy Series


Nicholas Alexander Chavez Bid Farewell to General Hospital

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, known for his role as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital, has officially ended his tenure with the show.

Despite initial reports suggesting a temporary leave, sources have now confirmed that Chavez will not be returning to the soap. Instead, he is set to embrance a new challenge portraying Lyle Menéndez in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Transition to a Landmark Role

In a significant pivot in his career, Chavez has taken on a role that dives deep into one of America’s most infamous criminal cases. It’s a great opportunity, it’s something I never expected to be a part of, expressed Chavez about joining the ‘Monster’ series.

Farewell Not Without Emotions

The departure from General Hospital was felt deeply by cast and crew. Tabyana Ali, who portrays Esme on the show, shared, It didn’t really hit me until the end of the day where Nick came and said his good-byes to everybody for the time being. We went out with a bang! This is such a big chapter in the book.

A Dream Chase Fueled by Passion

Known for his dedication, Chavez once asserted, When you have a dream, you chase it, even if it means taking a risk. This philosophy led him to accept the challenging role of Lyle Menéndez.

Steve Delikson
