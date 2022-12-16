The Trailer For The Mean One Has Been Released

First, Winnie the Pooh, and now Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch gets the horror treatment. Unlike Pooh, making a parody horror movie of the classic Dr. Seuss villain makes sense and is a very intriguing idea to explore. However, this idea isn’t coming from Universal, but a newcomer, Steven LaMorte, who has a recognizable name attached, David Howard Thornton, the very same man who plays Art, the Clown in both Terrifier and Terrifier 2. The official synopsis for The Mean One is below:
One Christmas Eve, in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy’s mother is killed and her Christmas stolen by the Mean One, a bloodthirsty green grouch in a red Santa Suit. Twenty years later, Cindy returns to Newville, where the monster launches another bloody terror reign threatening to destroy Christmas. Now Cindy’s got a bold new purpose: trapping and killing The Mean One.
The upcoming horror feature is the true definition of parody. This and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey may end up being the best guilty pleasures of 2022. These films are highly low-budget, but there’s a unique opportunity to create something bold with these iconic characters. It would’ve been great if a big movie studio was entirely behind these ideas so the films could have the budget they deserve, though I imagine Universal wants to keep their Dr. Seuss films for kids and families.
The Mean One also stars Chase Mullins, Amy Schumacher, Krystle Martin, John Bigham, and Erik Baker. It was scripted by LaMorte, Finn Kobler, and Flip Kobler. Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone are the executive producers. When discussing the film at hand, Alex Williams, the manager of acquisitions and development at XYZ Films, told MovieWeb, “As a passionate fan of seasonal horror (and the Terrifier franchise), The Mean One is exactly the kind of film that lands on my personal “nice list.” The Mean One is expected to be released in theaters on December 8.
It’s been five years since a Grinch film has been out and 22 years since the live-action Jim Carrey feature came into theaters. There have been three different adaptations of Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, including a recent musical made of the famous Dr. Seuss book. The source material is popular with the mainstream as The Grinch (2018) and How The Grinch Stole Christmas made nearly $900 million worldwide combined. Unfortunately, regarding Dr. Seuss’s character, there doesn’t seem to be a plan for the story. However, you can only make so many adaptations unless you turn the premise on its head, like in The Mean One. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any of Dr. Seuss’ books being adapted into films.
Several books haven’t been made into a movie: Green Eggs and Ham is one of the more famous Dr. Seuss books that have yet to receive a movie adaptation. Finally, though, Netflix made it into a mini-series received well by critics. Daisy-Head Mayzie, Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, and There’s A Wocket In My Pocket are the more notable books that have yet to get the movie treatment as well. With a suitable writer and director, any of these adaptations can be a perfect movie. However, it may come down to the fact that Universal may not feel that these adaptations aren’t popular enough to shell out money for. Either, The Mean One has become one of the more exciting films to watch in 2022.