The Simpsons Season 35 Brings Back A Tired Show Trend & Im Over It

When we think of The Simpsons, there’s no denying its impact on popular culture, from its glorious Golden Age episodes to its present-day shifts. The show’s 35th season has largely been a mixed bag, with some noteworthy improvements that still can’t entirely escape old habits.
The Shift in Focus from Anthology Episodes
One noticeable change in recent times is the reduced reliance on anthology episodes, which have traditionally featured three shorter stories per episode. This writing style often hindered meaningful character development. As critic Kelly O’Malley notes,
Simpsons fans have seen a significant shift towards focusing more on the peripheral characters. By abandoning these anthology episodes, seasons 33 through 35 have made strides toward more emotionally engaging storytelling.
Character-centric Narratives Shine, but Issues Remain
Despite this positive trend, not all episodes hit the mark. Season 35’s fixation on developing stories around main characters can be seen throughout various episodes. Yet, this approach isn’t without its pitfalls. For instance,
Marge discovers that Homer’s old, busted jeans are actually a rare collector’s item, underscoring the shift towards more character-driven plots. Such narratives provide deep dives into individual personalities but sometimes lack the comedic punch of earlier seasons.
The Enduring Legacy of ‘Treehouse of Horror’
Though anthology episodes have largely been phased out, the beloved ‘Treehouse of Horror’ remains a staple. These episodes parody famous horror movies and manage to offer dark humor while letting go of the usual canon restrictions, an aspect fans continue to cherish.
The Challenges of Modernization
While The Simpsons has adapted to changing times, introducing elements like mobile phones for the Simpson children and guest appearances by stars like Lady Gaga, Marge and other characters have become increasingly flanderized. As noted by viewer reactions, characters like Ned Flanders and Mr. Burns have become oversimplified versions of their former selves. Criticisms regarding this trend highlight that post-Maude’s death, many characters are now marked by exaggerated single traits rather than complex personas.
Marge: The New MVP?
This season has pivoted noticeably towards Marge as a central character. Several episodes explore her internal struggles and triumphs. Specific outings such as ‘Iron Marge’ have attempted to flesh out her character beyond the traditional homemaker archetype, showcasing her broader personhood.
Flaws Persist Despite Progress
Although Season 35’s abandonment of anthology episodes in favor of more profound character studies is largely an improvement, it hasn’t entirely shed outdated trends. For instance, Marge’s newfound spotlight results in Homer’s characterization becoming almost villainous for narrative balance—a direction some longtime fans find jarring. Additionally, viewers have voiced concerns about occasional superfluous musical interludes that detract from plot progression.
To sum up, while The Simpsons Season 35 makes strides with its focused storytelling and character development—highlighting how central figures evolve—it inevitably stumbles over familiar obstacles that reflect longstanding issues within the series’ evolution over its three-decade run.