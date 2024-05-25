Talking with Grammy Winner Reba McEntire a Country Superstar

Season 25 of The Voice has reached the Live Rounds, and coach Reba McEntire is already creating waves. In her second season as a coach on the show, Reba is making strides, pushing forward with her team members Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon. On Tuesday, May 7th, Reba fans were not only treated to the unveiling of the top 9 contestants but also to a special performance by Reba herself, debuting her newest single, ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me.’
In the first live results episode of the season, social media buzzed with excitement over her new song.
The queen! The hair, the staging, the song, one fan wrote on X/Twitter. Clearly, her audience was stirred.
Reba Stuns The Voice Viewers With New Song
The three-time GRAMMY Award winner has been keeping fans on their toes. After her last album in 2019, ‘Stronger Than the Truth,’ Reba released ‘Not That Fancy’ in October 2023—a collection featuring stripped-down acoustic renditions of her classics, along with one new single.
The country icon will also be gracing the stage at the upcoming 59th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16th and hosting for an astounding seventeenth time. Fans eagerly look forward to hearing about her latest projects well ahead of this date.
I Can’t wait to hear it, enthused one follower on Instagram.
Busy Month for Reba
The journey toward The Voice’s finale on May 20-21 is heating up. Last season saw Team Reba finishing runner-up with Ruby Leigh. This time around, Reba is again partnered with coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend—and competition is fierce.
I love the songs when you can take it spiritual or secular, either one, Reba remarked in a recent interview.
Her honesty and passion clearly resonated during the recent battles stage; she didn’t hold back in critiquing performances based on raw emotion.
If you can’t portray an emotion to your audience, it’s just a song, she told participants.
Nurturing a Talented Team
Team member L. Rodgers couldn’t contain his admiration for Reba:
She’s amazing. She’s nurturing, she’s soulful, she’s understanding.He continued:She has tuned in to each of us individually; it’s a privilege and an honor.
Singer Asher HaVon added his sentiments:
She is a mother and she’s a mother to all of us… She’s a solid rock that I don’t mind standing on anytime.
The Personal Touch
When Josh Sanders initially heard that Blake Shelton would be leaving The Voice, he wondered who could fill such big shoes. Learning it would be Reba was a delightful surprise:
I couldn’t have seen it coming—but it’s obvious now that she’s paying it forward … there’s something different about her … she’s honest, she’s balanced … she’s funny.He concluded warmly:At the end of the day, she’s just such a wonderful spirit.
A Confident Coach
Catching up with PEOPLE magazine before the live shows began, Reba expressed confidence about her team:
I’m really jazzed about my team … I know now how finales are going to go … I’m so confident with my team.
Indeed, Josh Sanders performed ‘Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),’ while fellow artists delivered impressive renditions like HaVon’s ‘I’ll Make Love To You’ and Rodgers’ powerful ‘Up The Mountain.’