Steven Moffat to Pen New Doctor Who Season Episode, Julie-Anne Robinson Directing

Steven Moffat Returns to Write for The Doctor
Steven Moffat, the illustrious former showrunner of Doctor Who, is making a much-anticipated comeback. He’s set to write an episode for the new season, which will introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Moffat’s history with the show is storied; he penned episodes that rank among the series’ most celebrated and was at the helm during the eras of Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. His return coincides with Russell T Davies’ own resurgence as showrunner, marking a reunion of creative powerhouses.
Known for creating the haunting Weeping Angels and contributing to the revival of Doctor Who in 2005, Moffat’s influence on the series is indelible. Beyond the Whoniverse, he is also lauded for his work on Sherlock, another series that has garnered critical acclaim. With excitement building for the upcoming season set to debut in May, fans eagerly anticipate what Moffat has in store for Gatwa’s iteration of the iconic Time Lord.
Julie-Anne Robinson Takes on Directorial Duties
Julie-Anne Robinson, a BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee, will direct two episodes of the forthcoming season, including one that follows up on ‘The Church on Ruby Road’ from last Christmas. Robinson’s directorial prowess has been showcased in hit series such as Bridgerton, Orange Is The New Black, and Scandal. Her venture into Doctor Who promises to bring her unique vision to the TARDIS.
In discussing her experience, Robinson expressed profound gratitude towards Bad Wolf, BBC, and Disney+. She shared her admiration for Russell T Davies and highlighted Ncuti Gatwa’s effortless transition into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor, alongside Millie Gibson. Moffat presented Robinson with an intense directorial challenge by describing the tone of her episode as ‘Hitchcock’. This intriguing direction indicates a thrilling and suspenseful adventure awaits viewers.
A Hitchcockian Tone for Time Travel
The upcoming episode directed by Julie-Anne Robinson is teased to have a ‘Hitchcock’ tone, as described by Steven Moffat himself. This revelation sets expectations high for an episode filled with suspense and psychological thrills akin to the works of Alfred Hitchcock. It’s a testament to Robinson’s skill that she was able to encapsulate such a distinctive atmosphere within the expansive universe of Doctor Who.
Robinson’s acknowledgment of Bad Wolf’s involvement highlights their role in producing this new season alongside BBC Studios for BBC and Disney Branded Television. This partnership ensures that the legacy of Doctor Who, now 60 years strong, continues to evolve while reaching audiences worldwide through Disney+.