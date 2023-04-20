6 Things You Didn’t Know About Steven Moffat

Steven Moffat may not appear on television often but his talent as a writer, producer, and screenwriter has produced a lot of stars in show business. The Scottish writer is accomplished in his craft with a good number of popular shows to his credit. To name a few, Moffat has worked as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of two big television series – Doctor Who and Sherlock.
For his services to drama, Steven Moffat was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). He received the honor during the 2015 Birthday Honours of Queen Elizabeth II. His works have also earned him several prestigious industry awards, including two BAFTA Craft Awards, four Hugo Awards, one BAFTA Cymru Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. Despite his popularity, there are still lesser-known facts that shed a bit more light on him.
1. He’s Not Proud Of His Sitcom, Chalk (1997)
Inspired by his personal experience as an English teacher, Steven Moffat wrote the sitcom, Chalk in the latter part of the 1990s. He had pitched the story to Andre Ptaszynsk earlier in the decade and the show finally aired in 1997 and it wasn’t received well. Steven Moffat has often shared his displeasure with the show and has refused to mention Chalk in public in recent years. Besides, the British newspaper, Metro, named the series as one of the “10 Sitcoms Even Worse Than The Wright Way (2013)”.
2. Steven Moffat Was Inspired To Become A Writer By The Original Doctor Who (1963)
The original Doctor Who (1963) takes credit for motivating Moffat to go into screenwriting, and now Moffat is a recognized and celebrated screenwriter. The talented writer often draws inspiration from his experiences to create some of his works. He was inspired to write his first sitcom, Joking Apart after the breakdown of his first marriage, and the time he spent as an educator inspired him to write Chalk. Interestingly, Moffat’s inclusion of the character, Brian Magboy (Simon Schatzberger) in “The Big Finish” episode of Press Gang was inspired by his former wife’s new partner. As he suffered the unhappy state of his personal life after breaking up with her, he made the character suffer some unfortunate situations like having a typewriter drop on his foot.
3. He Was Head Writer And Executive Producer On Doctor Who
A fan of Doctor Who since childhood, Steven Moffat was first contacted to write for the sci-fi series in 2003. He penned six episodes for the 2005 to 2008 series which earned him awards and recognition. Due to the success of his contribution to the project, Moffat was offered a new role in 2008 as he was announced as the replacement for Russell T. Davies as the lead writer and executive producer of Doctor Who for the fifth series. Moffat announced his intention to step down as Doctor Who lead writer and executive producer following the 2017 series. The 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special, “Twice Upon a Time” became Moffat’s last episode as lead writer and showrunner of the iconic franchise.
4. He Got Degrees From The University Of Glasgow
Before starting his writing career on a professional level, Steven Moffat got his first degree in English from the University of Glasgow. In college, he joined Glasgow University Student Television where he further honed his skills. After his first degree, Moffat got his Master of Arts degree in English from the same university.
5. Steven Moffat Worked As A Teacher Before Writing
Before becoming the successful writer everyone knows today, Moffat tried teaching as a profession. After bagging his Master’s degree, Steven Moffat started his career journey but not as a writer. He first worked as a high school teacher for three years and during this period, he taught students at Cowdenknowes High School, Greenock. His father’s profession as a teacher must have informed his decision to go into the education sector but he never lost touch with his talent as a writer.
6. Moffat’s Father, Bill Moffat, Helped Him Get His Press Gang Gig
Bill Moffat worked at Thorn Primary School in Johnstone, Renfrewshire as a head teacher and during this time, the school was used for the shooting of Harry Secombe‘s Highway. Bill used the opportunity to pitch an idea for a television series to the producers but on the condition that his son, Steven will be the writer. The deal was sealed and Moffat delivered a stellar script which producer Sandra Hastie said was the best first script she ever read. Subsequently, Moffat wrote all 43 episodes of the series Press Gang which ran for five series from 1989 to 1993, winning a BAFTA.
