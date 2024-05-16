RHOBH Star Dorit and Paul Kemsley Separate After 9 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Dorit Kemsley, has confirmed her separation from husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley after almost nine years of marriage. The news broke on May 9, through an emotional joint statement across their social media channels. This announcement comes just weeks after celebrating their ninth anniversary.
The Separation Announcement
In the statement shared on Instagram by both Dorit and PK, they addressed ongoing speculation about their marriage:
We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.
They further explained their decision:
To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children, adding their appreciation for the love and support they’ve received.
History of Their Relationship
Dorit and PK tied the knot at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room on March 7, 2015. The two met in 2011 and had a quick connection, with Dorit recalling their first date fondly in a podcast appearance:
When we finally went on our first date, we had the best time. And really from that night, we were inseparable … I may not have known he was the one, but there was something distinctly different than with anyone else.
Marital Struggles
The couple’s struggles were no secret to RHOBH fans, as these issues were openly discussed during Season 13. At the season reunion, filmed in early 2024, Dorit revealed how challenging circumstances had worsened post-filming:
After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse, she admitted.
PK’s battle with alcohol was a significant factor in their relationship troubles. Dorit shared that he gave up drinking to help salvage their marriage:
PK was drinking a lot—he’s a drinker—but he gave up drinking to help us have clear-headed conversations.
The Impact of Fame on Their Marriage
Like many Hollywood couples, Dorit and PK’s relationship faced immense public scrutiny. According to recent studies, the average divorce rate for celebrity marriages is substantially higher than for the general population. With RHOBH’s heightened exposure, it’s understandable that maintaining privacy has been difficult.
The Road Ahead
The couple is committed to prioritizing their children’s well-being throughout this transition. As noted by Dorit:
Is it going to be challenging? Absolutely. The reality is, when you get divorced, you don’t have a choice to not see them. You have to see them because you have kids together.
This separation marks a significant chapter for both Dorit and PK but also signifies their dedication to co-parenting—an effort aimed at ensuring a stable environment for Jagger and Phoenix amid these changes.
