Phil Urban, College Basketball Player Victim Of Gun Violence

The latest heartbreaking story is of Phil Urban, who was only 20 years old when this great injustice was done to him. Phil Urban, a college basketball player, was shot and killed in a New Jersey nature preserve while in a white Mercedes-Benz. According to a post by New York, all these happened during the weekend.
No topic can make you sadder and angrier than Gun violence. It especially becomes even more heartbreaking when the victim of the incident is still young and full of so much potential. Something seriously needs to be done, but haven’t we been saying this for the last century?
How Phil Urban Was Killed
The young talent was shot at around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve. According to the police, Phil was found slumped over in the driver’s seat, which was packed on a trail. He was quickly rushed to a Trenton hospital immediately after being found. Sadly, that was where he was pronounced dead.
Police Investigations
According to the officials, Phil Urban, a Connecticut college player, was fatally shot. He had arranged to meet someone at the preserve but was shot at some point during the encounter. The case was declared a homicide, and no arrest has been made. However, the officials are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Phil Urban’s Basketball Excellence
The 20-year-old basketball player had just recently joined Post University in April. Everyone was excited about his addition to the team and was already applauding him for being such a great player. His talent was undeniable, and maybe, this made him a target of such a monstrous act of violence.
The school labeled him a “skilled wing from Manapalan, NJ, who can play multiple positions. We are excited about what Phil will add to our team as a player and a person. Welcome to the nest, Phil!”
He had played in two games for the post, and his performance was impressive for a new member. He averaged a total of four points and one rebound per contest. When he was joining the team, one of his previous coaches tweeted about him, “This kid has dealt with a lot of adversity in the last year, and if I told you how he handled it, you’d be proud too!” he then continued and said, “Super excited for Philly man— stayed humble, trusted the process and accomplished a goal!”
Phil also received a lot of love and congratulations from his former team, the New Jersey Panthers. The team expressing so much pride, said that Phil was “a bouncy 6’6″ wing with loads of potential, and we can’t wait to see what he does at Post.” Sadly, none of us will get to see the fantastic things that Phil would have done.
Statements Made About Phil’s Heartbreaking Death
Post University CEO and President John l. On the announcement of Phil’s death, Hopkins said that the whole community was “heartbroken” when they learned about Urban’s death. He also spoke about how the young player “modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment, and hard work on the court and in the classroom. We hope his family, friends, and those affected by his passing will find strength during this difficult time.”
We cannot imagine the heartbreak his loved ones must feel after he had just joined a great university and was bound for excellence. Unfortunately, Phil Urban was robbed from us, and we all mourn his loss.
Other Stars Who Were Victims Of Gun Violence
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of stars being shot dead. And many more ordinary people fall victim to this unjust, cruel way. For example, we recently mourned the loss of Takeoff, the 28-year-old Migos rapper. He was shot in the head and torso into the arm.
Other losses the whole world felt were the deaths of Nipsey Hussle and Tupac, to name a few. The list is endless, and we can’t wait to see a world where we aren’t robbed of brilliant, incredible people.