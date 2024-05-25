Patricia Richardson is proud of Home Improvement but claims Hollywood dislikes our show

Equal Pay Controversy Ended the Show
Patricia Richardson has revealed that she believes her demand for equal pay with Tim Allen led to the demise of Home Improvement. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Richardson expressed how she felt that her request during the show’s eighth season was a way to highlight the disparity in treatment between her and Allen. She remembered saying,
There’s not enough money in the world to get me to do a ninth year. This show is over. It needs to end, clearly indicating her exhaustion and need for change.
ABC offered Allen $2 million per episode and Richardson $1 million per episode for a proposed ninth season, but she countered with a demand for equal pay to drive home her point about inequality. Despite this, producers decided to end the show instead.
A Complicated Relationship
The decision created tension between Richardson and Allen, as she felt left alone in her decision while Allen agreed to continue. Richardson admitted,
I was mad at Tim because he was leaving me alone being the only person saying no, which made me feel terrible and like the bad guy, underscoring the complexity of their professional relationship.
The Show’s Political Legacy
Richardson also pointed out that Allen’s politics have hurt Home Improvement’s legacy in Hollywood. She mentioned that when looking over lists of the best sitcoms from the ’90s, she seldom sees Home Improvement mentioned, attributing some of this to Allen’s political stance. She shared,
Hollywood hates our show. When they talk about what the best shows of the ’90s were, they will not give ‘Home Improvement’ credit.
A Lasting Impact Despite Challenges
Despite these challenges, Richardson is still proud of the work they did. The series had an incredible run from 1991-1999 and garnered high ratings and significant accolades. Fans particularly loved Tim Allen as the accident-prone handyman and believe that Home Improvement has left a lasting cultural impact.
Reunion on Last Man Standing
In an interesting turn of events, Patricia Richardson reunited with Tim Allen on his new show, Last Man Standing. She guest-starred in an episode during Season 8, playing a character named Helen Potts. This reunion brought waves of nostalgia to their fans who cherished their chemistry on Home Improvement.