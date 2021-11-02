10 Things You Didn’t Know about Oliver Peck

For more than 13 years, Oliver Peck was a judge on the hit show “Ink Master,” on television. He left the show only after past photos of him were made public that painted him in a poor light, and he chose to depart from the show. However, he is an exceptionally talented man who has made a major success out of his talents. He is a gifted tattoo artist who has done big things with his life, and his fans want to know more about him. Who is Oliver Peck, and how did he find himself in this line of work?
1. He is in His 50s
Growing up in the 70s was a much different time. Peck was born on July 29, 1971, in Dallas, Texas. The world was different then. Things were much simpler, they were much more enjoyable, and no one was nearly as connected then as they are now. He celebrated his 50th birthday in 2021, and he’s doing well for it.
2. He Began Tattooing at 17
He wasn’t a professional, and he had no training. However, at the age of 17, he was already tattooing his friends. It was only 1989 when he began. By 1991, however, he celebrated his 19th birthday and began his professional career as a tattoo artist.
3. His Past Choices Caught Up with Him
In 2020, a gossip site published some old photos of the star wearing a costume complete with a black face. People became offended and he was thrown under the bus for it over and over again. Out of respect to the show he was on and the contestants on the show, he opted to leave and not go back to work.
4. He’s the $13 Tattoo Man
If you’re familiar with the tattoo industry, you know that the $13 Friday the 13th tattoo trend is a real one. Oliver Peck is the man who created this trend, and he is proud of that. He made the trend huge back in 1995, and it’s still as big today as it was back then.
5. He Doesn’t Take Credit for It, Though
Peck does not take credit for being the first person to offer $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th, but he recognizes that he is probably the primary reason that the event became such a big one after his 24-hour tattooing event that day in 1995.
6. He Broke a World Record
Still talking about the Friday the 13th deal, he broke a world record on this day in 2008. That day alone, he sat down at his tattoo parlor and tattooed the number 13 onto a record number of bodies. Just how many? He tattooed that number onto the bodies of 415 customers. He broke the record previously held by Kat Von D.
7. He Was Married
Speaking of Kat Von D, she is the woman who was once Mrs. Oliver Peck prior to being engaged to Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband. They were married back in 2003, but their marriage lasted only four years. Their divorce was finalized in 2007, and he broke her world record on the 13th the following year. She probably didn’t love that.
8. He Called Out His Ex-Wife
Some couples choose to take their time focusing on things like their own lives after their split, but he was very honest and spoke out about his ex-wife cheating on him. He also claimed that nothing in her life will ever last as far as romance goes, and he has spent much of his life post-divorce using his platform to tell the world how he feels about his ex.
9. He’s a Collector
He chooses to collect large items, too. He’s a man who collects Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He loves them, and he goes out of his way to look for the best of the best. He has many of them, and his collection is an absolute passion for him. He’s an avid rider, and his collection is impressive.
10. He Has a Restaurant
Back in 2018, he opened his own restaurant. It’s called Tiki Loco, and he opened it in Dallas. He lives, works, and does his tattooing in Dallas (he also owns Elm Street Tattoos), and he opened the restaurant near his shop. It’s a coffee shop with a vegan restaurant, and it’s been called a hybrid. People enjoy the concept, too. He’s been called “a smash hit,” by D Magazine. When he has leftover food and produce at the restaurant, he sends it to Dallas hospitals to use rather than throw it away and call it a waste.