Home
Movies
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Netflix Movie Passing

10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Netflix Movie Passing

22 seconds ago

The concept of passing has been a part of the Black American community for hundreds of years. The term passing applies to very fair-skinned people with Black lineage who are able to move through society being perceived as white. At different points in history, passing was simply a means for survival for Black people who would’ve otherwise been treated poorly. The new Netflix movie, Passing, explores this in an interesting way through the lenses of two women – one who chooses to pass and another who doesn’t. This complicates their relationship, and the truth threatens to derail their lives. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the Netflix movie Passing.

1. The Movie Was Filmed In New York

Just because a movie is set in a certain place doesn’t mean that it’s actually filmed there. However, Passing was set and filmed in New York City. Filming was done in different locations throughout the city and it really helps give the movie a very authentic feeling.

2. The Movie Is Based On A Book

Passing isn’t based on a true story, but it is based on a novel. The book Passing was written by Nella Larsen and released in 1929. Nella released two novels and several short stories over the course of her life. Although her work didn’t necessarily make her famous during her lifetime, her work was revisited in later decades and became an important part of Harlem Renaissance history.

3. The Movie Isn’t Just About Race

On the surface, Passing is a story about race. However, like any good story – it has many layers. The film also explores other themes such as romance, sexuality, and class. From start to finish, Passing takes viewers on a journey through a variety of experiences.

4. Tessa Thompson Was Nervous About Taking On A Role In The Movie

Tessa Thompson is arguably one of the most talented actresses of her generation. Over the years, she has proven that she can play any kind of character. However, when the opportunity for passing came along, she admits that she felt “terrified”. During an interview with Cinema Daily, Thompson said, “I guess I like being terrified. In the sense that I like to, when I am approaching work, there’s something that is central to the thing that I’m not sure that I can do. In this case, it had to do with being in the character and also that there was this — so much is expressed…”

5. The Movie Existed Before Netflix Came Along

Many people have already started to consider Passing a Netflix original movie, but that actually isn’t the case. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Not long after the film was shown, Netflix acquired the rights for an estimated $15 million.

6. Music Plays An Important Role In The Movie

Since the movie is set during the Harlem Renaissance, it’s only right that music has a significant role. Jazz can be heard throughout the film. Although music isn’t necessarily central to the plot, it provides a beautiful backdrop for some of the movie’s most memorable scenes.

7. The Film’s Director Has A Personal History With Passing

Passing was written, directed, and produced by Rebecca Hall, a woman whose family has its own experiences with passing. Rebecca was born and raised in England to an American mother, opera singer Maria Ewing, and a British father. Although she was raised as white, she actually has Black ancestry on her mother’s side. However, her maternal grandfather passed as white for much of his life.

8. The Movie Was Announced Back In 2018

Even though Passing was released in 2021, the movie has actually been in the works for quite some time. The movie was originally announced in 2018. However, Rebecca Hall had actually been working on the movie for a decade before that. After seeing the script, Ruth Negga agreed to be part of the project.

9. The Move Has A 4:3 Aspect Ratio

One of the things that viewers will immediately notice about Passing is the way the movie looks. The film is entirely black and white and uses a 4:3 aspect ratio. Many have commented that these were excellent choices and perfectly fit the tone of the project.

10. Benedict Cumberbatch Was Supposed To Be In The Movie

Making a movie isn’t cheap, and Rebecca Hall ran into some issues trying to secure enough money to complete the project. Her goal was to have a $10 million budget, but she was still short $500,000 about a month before filming was set to begin. She was able to apply for two grants to obtain the rest of the money, but cuts still had to be made. Benedict Cumberbatch was originally supposed to play Hugh Wentworth, but had to be replaced by a local actor due to finances.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
10 TV Shows You Didn’t Realize Were Spin Offs
Five Reasons Why The Expendables Should Not be a TV Show
Everything We Know About Married at First Sight Season 14
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Netflix Movie Passing
Black Adam Might be the Key to Several DC Spinoffs
Movie Review: Black Butterfly
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Why Lea Michele’s Fall from Grace Serves as a Warning to Many
Black Adam Might be the Key to Several DC Spinoffs
How Meryl Streep Became An Acting Legend
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
The 20 Best Capricorn Anime Characters of All-Time
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level
Fortnite secret weapon gas can
How the Gas Can is a Secret Weapon in Fortnite