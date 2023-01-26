Movie Recap: What Happened To Monday

What Happened to Monday is a film featuring a world that was overpopulated. The Child Allocation Bureau was established and mandated a one-child policy to combat the problem of overpopulation. If some parents had (or were caught having) more than one child, the second-born and all succeeding children (if any) would be taken away to be cryogenically frozen. They were to be thawed once the overpopulation problem was solved or would be set free in birth order once the living one had died.
The young septuplets
Karen Settman died after giving birth to septuplets (seven children born at one birth). The children’s grandfather, Karen’s father, named them after each day of the week and only allowed them to go out of their home on the day of their name. However, the kids had to assume the name Karen outside. Every after day, they would share information on what they had done for the day so that the next in line would continue the impression. One day, while not on her turn, Thursday sneaked out and went skateboarding. She, unfortunately, cut her finger, forcing their grandfather to cut the fingers of the other six to remain identical.
As adults
Monday, who was Karen for the day, was going to work and was preparing for a presentation for promotion, passing through the checkpoint officer Adrian while on the way. A competitor for promotion, Jerry, rode the elevator with her and hinted at the possibility of blackmailing.
With Monday not going home that day, the remaining six were worried. Tuesday went out to look for Monday. However, she was captured by the C.A.B. officers. In the headquarters, Adrian saw him. Tuesday met Nicolette Cayman, the head of the Bureau and vying for a Parliament position. Cayman told her that she knew the truth about her siblings. Tuesday tried to bribe her, but it failed because Monday already did the same. Cayman then ordered the C.A.B agents to kill all of Tuesday’s siblings.
The agents raided their apartment using Karen’s eyeball to bypass the retinal scanner. In there, the agents fought with the sisters and were defeated. However, Sunday died in the struggle.
It was Wednesday’s turn the next day, and she confronted Jerry for suspicion that he had revealed the truth about them. Jerry revealed that Karen got promoted because she gave a lot of money to fund Cayman’s campaign. A sniper then killed him, and Wednesday escaped.
Meanwhile, Adrian showed up in the apartment looking for “Karen.” Thursday assumed that he had an affair with one of them, so she encouraged Saturday to come with him and gather information. While she was in there, Friday hacked into the systems of the Bureau and found out that Monday was in a holding cell. Wednesday was killed at this point somewhere. On the other hand, while revealing to others that Monday had a relationship with Adrian, Saturday was killed by the agents.
The officers again raided the apartment, and to allow Thursday to escape, she blew the apartment up, killing her and the officers.
Adrian learned of the explosion in the apartment, so he went for “Karen.” Thursday caught him there and blamed him for the deaths of the other siblings. At that moment, “Karen” was not a single person, but seven different people, but he was only in love with the first one, Monday. To save Monday, Adrian teamed up with Thursday.
Thursday was placed in a bag at the C.A.B headquarters. She recorded a video of the freezing process and discovered the truth that the process was incineration and not freezing. When it was her turn to be “frozen,” she attacked the scientists and went to look for her siblings.
They found Tuesday with a missing eye. Tuesday revealed to them that Monday betrayed them. Monday and Thursday had a confrontation where the latter emerged victorious. Dressed up as Monday, she appeared at Cayman’s presentation and showed the video he had about the freezing. This horrified the guests and tainted Cayman’s image. Monday came to the scene, and a shootout occurred.
In her dying moments, Monday revealed that she sold them out because she had children with Adrian.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!