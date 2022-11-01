Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly, “Get Me Pregnant”

Amid talks that the highly controversial couple has broken up, Megan Fox has just crushed those rumors by posting a rather graphic comment on Machine Gun Kelly’s social media page.
The 32-year-old musician and actor – whose real name is Colson Baker – posted a photo of himself attending the Time 100 Next Gala and wearing a sheer, bedazzled corset and black latex bolero with attached gloves, which he paired with low-rise, glossy leather pants. Fox, 36, gushed about him in the comment section.
“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” she wrote. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still together, obviously.
For weeks, there have been speculations that there’s trouble in paradise for the pair. The reason? They haven’t been photographed in public that much anymore. It sounds pretty shallow, sure, but the couple regularly makes the news because of their VERY public dates.
People were pretty certain that the couple would confirm their split any time soon, but imagine the surprise when they both showed up at the Time 100 Next Gala in New York City. Just like every time they hit the red carpet together, they had everyone talking about their coordinated outfits.
US Weekly published an article that the wedding was still on—the couple was engaged since January—even as they navigated several challenges in their relationship. While they haven’t set a date yet for the ceremony, they’re still “secretly planning their wedding.”
It was a whirlwind romance for these “twin flames.”
It was in March 2020 when Fox and Baker first met on the set of the thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass.
In June, they were photographed sharing a passionate kiss. In their first joint interview, Fox called him her “twin flame.”
“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she explained. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”
This eventually became relatively common in many of their interviews. They like to wax poetic about each other and their relationship. Fox once called their connection “of mythic proportions.”
“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox said. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice but to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”
Their relationship is next-level.
Just months after they started dating, Fox already had a tattoo dedicated to Baker. It was on her collarbone, and it read, “el pistolero.”
By 2021, people have gotten used to seeing them pack on the PDA pretty much everywhere they go – on dates or red carpet appearances. We’re not talking simple smooches but with tongues out and Fox’s hand on Baker’s crotch.
They graced the cover of British Vogue, with a photo of an almost-naked Fox holding a gun to Baker’s you-know-what.
She posted it on Instagram and captioned it with the “highlights” of their relationship namely, “feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general mayhem, therapy, tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic smoothies, and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary.”
That is a lot to take in.
The “psychedelic hallucinations” Fox mentioned happened during a trip to Costa Rica where they drank ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea. Despite the hallucinations and vomiting, Fox called it “such a good bonding experience.”
Megan Fox wasn’t kidding when she said there’s blood involved.
In January 2022, Fox posted a video of Baker proposing to her under a banyan tree. She added a sweet message – that is until she mentioned them drinking each other’s blood.
Fox detailed it in an interview with Glamour UK. She clarified that they had a ritual, but apparently, it was nothing to be alarmed about because it was “just a few drops of blood.”
“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” she told the publication. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”
Their blood obsession didn’t end there because Fox gifted Baker a vial necklace with her blood on it on Valentine’s Day. Whereas regular folks give simple mementos to their partners – a handkerchief, t-shirt, or favorite perfume – Fox gave Baker “her DNA.”
Stay in love, you two!