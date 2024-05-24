Louis Leterrier Directing New Sci-Fi Horror Film 11817

Louis Leterrier, director of Fast X and The Transporter, is set to direct a new sci-fi horror film titled 11817. The movie will test the survival skills of a family trapped in their house by mysterious forces. Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir, both having had a whirlwind year, are in talks to star in the film.
Lee, who recently starred in the critically acclaimed Past Lives and The Morning Show, will bring her nuanced acting style to this complex narrative. Ben-Adir, known for his performance as Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love, also brings significant depth, reminiscent of his role in Netflix’s The OA.
The Storyline
Written by Matthew Robinson, the plot revolves around inexplicable forces trapping a family of four inside their home. With both modern luxuries and essential supplies running out, they must become resourceful and unveil what—or who—is keeping them confined. Leterrier praised Robinson’s script:
First of all, it always starts with an idea and a script, and that script by Matthew Robinson was genius. Matthew writes comedy for Ricky Gervais, but he also writes Star Wars movies. He’s an incredible writer.
The Director’s Vision
Leterrier is known for his visually stunning sci-fi worlds blended with action and emotion. The script sparked his interest due to its originality and character depth:
Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey. It’s what excites me about 11817’s wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won’t forget.
The Cast and Production Team
Casting announcements are anticipated shortly. Filming is set to begin on July 29 and will run through September 15 in London. Leterrier will be producing with Thomas Benski and Omar Sy through Carrousel Studios. Additional producers include Lars Sylvest of Thank You Studios, Kori Adelson of Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science, and Joe Neurauter.
The Actors’ Recent Work
Both Lee and Ben-Adir have been involved in remarkable projects recently. Lee starred in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as well as TV shows like Russian Doll. As she put it in an interview about another project,
‘In-yun’ has everything to do with my process… I had ‘in-yun’ with the script instantly.
Ben-Adir’s portrayal of Bob Marley added profound depth to his filmography. His other notable roles include playing Malcolm X in Regina King’s One Night in Miami.
A Promising Collaboration
This convergence of talented actors promises an engaging narrative under Leterrier’s skilled direction. With robust themes of survival and resourcefulness underlined by Robinson’s strong scriptwriting background,11817 aims to stand out in the sci-fi horror genre.