Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Want to Reunite for Speed 3 Wed Freaking Knock It Out of the Park

Keanu Reeves is more than confident that he and Sandra Bullock could pull off a third Speed movie. Jan de Bont’s action thriller Speed became the fourth highest-grossing movie of 1994 with $350 million worldwide, largely in part due to the sizzling chemistry between Reeves and Bullock. The film turned the two actors into one of the decade’s iconic screen duos; they reunited onscreen in 2006 for the romance drama The Lake House.

During a joint interview on the 50 MPH podcast, Reeves had this to say about Speed 3: I mean, you know—we’d freaking knock it out of the park.

Bullock added, There’s no formula. It just is. Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Want to Reunite for Speed 3 Wed Freaking Knock It Out of the ParkSandra’s words were echoed by Reeves saying, I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. Whether or not Reeves and Bullock’s next collaboration is Speed 3 remains to be seen.Bullock took on the solo act in Speed 2: Cruise Control, which was an infamous box office and critical flop. Bullock admitted to TooFab in 2022 that, I’m still embarrassed I was in it. That’s one I wish I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you.

Reeves revealed that he turned down Speed 2 because of the screenplay. He told Graham Norton in 2021: At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock. I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.

Back together again on the 50 MPH podcast, which recounts the making of Speed, Reeves and Bullock both agreed that creating chemistry on set was effortless.We had an affection, Reeves stated. And the characters themselves had an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but we played off each other, and it was just fun. We kind of trusted each other too, right?

Sandra acknowledges this as well,I felt very comfortable with Keanu.You don’t see that trust easily replicated in Hollywood. Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Want to Reunite for Speed 3 Wed Freaking Knock It Out of the Park This unique relationship made them one of film’s most beloved on-screen duos since top ’90s classics.

If there is one thing clear from these interactions—both Keanu and Sandra are open to rekindling their on-screen partnership one more time. Indeed, a potential sequel could capitalize not only on nostalgia but also on new ideas both actors bring.>(Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Want to Reunite for Speed 3 Wed Freaking Knock It Out of the Park>)

