Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

Influence of Hayao Miyazaki on Ishana Night Shyamalan’s Directing Style
Ishana Night Shyamalan, in her feature film debut with The Watchers, has drawn inspiration from several cinematic icons, but one that stands out particularly is Hayao Miyazaki. During a recent media event, Ishana expressed how Miyazaki’s works have shaped her narrative approach and visual storytelling. Notably, she mentioned,
The training from him has existed my whole life, reflecting the deep-seated influence her father and other directors like Miyazaki have had on her.
Dakota Fanning’s Role in The Watchers
In The Watchers, scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, Dakota Fanning plays a crucial role as a character who finds herself trapped in mysterious circumstances. Ishana describes the setting as
a journey of suspense that hopefully leads into a feeling of wonder at the end. The film promises to blend elements of horror with mystical undertones, inspired by the narrative depth found in Miyazaki’s creations.
A Rich Spectrum of Inspirations Beyond Miyazaki
Although Miyazaki’s influence is significant, Ishana also acknowledges the impact of other filmmakers including Wong Kar-wai and Krzysztof Kieślowski. This mix of inspirations is poised to bring a rich layer of complexity to The Watchers. Ishana encapsulates this by stating,
Your imagination just runs wild when you read it.
Audience Expectations and Experiences
The inclusion of fantastical elements, deeply influenced by Ishana’s favorite Miyazaki films, seeks to transport audiences into a world that balances the eerie with the enchanting. Connecting further to cinematic experiences, an atmosphere of unease and wonder pervades the narrative structure of The Watchers.
