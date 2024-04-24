Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

by

Influence of Hayao Miyazaki on Ishana Night Shyamalan’s Directing Style

Ishana Night Shyamalan, in her feature film debut with The Watchers, has drawn inspiration from several cinematic icons, but one that stands out particularly is Hayao Miyazaki. During a recent media event, Ishana expressed how Miyazaki’s works have shaped her narrative approach and visual storytelling. Notably, she mentioned, The training from him has existed my whole life, reflecting the deep-seated influence her father and other directors like Miyazaki have had on her.

Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

Dakota Fanning’s Role in The Watchers

In The Watchers, scheduled for release on June 14, 2024, Dakota Fanning plays a crucial role as a character who finds herself trapped in mysterious circumstances. Ishana describes the setting as a journey of suspense that hopefully leads into a feeling of wonder at the end. The film promises to blend elements of horror with mystical undertones, inspired by the narrative depth found in Miyazaki’s creations.

Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

A Rich Spectrum of Inspirations Beyond Miyazaki

Although Miyazaki’s influence is significant, Ishana also acknowledges the impact of other filmmakers including Wong Kar-wai and Krzysztof Kieślowski. This mix of inspirations is poised to bring a rich layer of complexity to The Watchers. Ishana encapsulates this by stating, Your imagination just runs wild when you read it.

Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

Audience Expectations and Experiences

The inclusion of fantastical elements, deeply influenced by Ishana’s favorite Miyazaki films, seeks to transport audiences into a world that balances the eerie with the enchanting. Connecting further to cinematic experiences, an atmosphere of unease and wonder pervades the narrative structure of The Watchers.

Ishana Night Shyamalan Credits Miyazaki as a Major Influence for The Watchers Movie

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Things About Daniel Radcliffe That You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2022
Why Harry Lennix is Going To Kill It as Martian Manhunter
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2021
Yes, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ “Broke” the MCU Timeline, Just Not in the Way You Think.
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2017
If There’s Ever a Beetlejuice 2 We Will Not Be Watching It
3 min read
Apr, 22, 2019
Batman vs. Pennywise from IT Fan Trailer is Nothing Short of Impressive
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2017
Alien Romulus Will Reignite the Alien Franchise
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.