Home
Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

by
Scroll
Home
Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking
Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

Inside the Arachnid-Infested Production

The spider-infested horizons of Sébastien Vaniček’s debut, Infested, presents a chilling encounter with one of nature’s most feared creatures. The film, which has gripped audiences and critics alike, showcases not only the technical prowess required to create such a visceral experience but also Vaniček’s bold decision to integrate real spiders into the production.

Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

Embracing Realism in Horror

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vaniček shared his insights on the importance of realism in creature features. Because spider movies have kind of a bad reputation, they are always B-movies, and spiders are big tarantulas and they scream like humans and it’s always funny, and I wanted to do something realistic with spiders and to be really, really frightening but using spiders that everybody knows; they are not so exotic. You know their shape here. Everybody has seen these kinds of spiders in their living room someday, he explained.

Natural Inspiration for Cinematic Terror

Vaniček further elaborated on his approach to making the arachnids more impactful on screen. So the first thing was to have spiders that you know, so these spiders with big legs and not so much hair was the first step, and I have to be realistic, so with Florent [Bernard], my co-author, we took all the things that spiders have in nature… and we’d said, ‘Okay, let’s use this, let’s use this.’ We just did plus 20%, plus 30%, but it’s based on nature, we just exaggerated it in order to have an entertaining movie and a promising movie, he stated during the same interview.

Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

Fans React to the Spider Spectacle

The dedication to authenticity has resonated well with audiences and critics alike. Reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with reviews often highlighting the horrifyingly realistic depiction of spiders which adds an extra layer of immersion into the fear Vaniček aims to evoke.

Infested Director Discusses Using Real Spiders in Filmmaking

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Deadpool 3 Could Be the MCU’s Much Needed Win After Recent Box Office Woes
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2023
Five Things You didn’t Know About Kairi Sane
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2017
Bill Cosby is Guilty: Where Do We Go From Here?
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Five Fictional Movie Monsters That Wouldn’t Survive in the Real World
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2020
Vivian Wu: 10 Fascinating Facts About the Actress’ Life and Career
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Whitney Peak
3 min read
May, 2, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.