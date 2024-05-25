General Hospitals Michael Easton Says Touching Goodbye to Gregory Harrison

Gregory Harrison, who joined General Hospital in 2020 as Gregory Chase, has left the beloved series. His final episode aired on May 20, marking the end of a memorable role that touched both cast members and viewers alike.
Harrison’s portrayal of Gregory Chase brought depth and emotion to the show, especially through his relationships with his on-screen sons, Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). In a recent episode, the character died peacefully in his sleep after a battle with ALS.
Reflecting on this significant departure, Michael Easton shared a heartfelt tribute:
One of the finest actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with and an even better human being. I learned so much from you, my friend, and it was an absolute honor to get to share a stage with you these past three years. Your talent, grace and powerful presence will be greatly missed around the studio.
Nancy Lee Grahn, who portrays Alexis Davis, also expressed her sentiments:
It was hard to say goodbye to working with my friend, Gregory Harrison. What a treat to share the stage with this guy, and getting to know him was a gift. I truly love & respect everything about him. And I know he’s seeing this. He doesn’t post but likes to read mine.
Throughout his career, Harrison had numerous opportunities to join daytime dramas but always turned them down due to nerves. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he confessed:
I was just desperate to go do what I love to do, despite the challenges that ensued.
The loss of Gregory Chase will indeed leave a void on the show. As fans eagerly anticipate how the storyline will evolve post-departure, it’s clear that both cast and viewers will hold onto cherished memories of Gregory Harrison’s performance on General Hospital.