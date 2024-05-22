General Hospital May Sweeps Who Faces Fatal Consequences Due to Sonny

May sweeps on General Hospital bring various twists and cliffhangers, but the central figure remains Sonny Corinthos. In Port Charles, Sonny’s decisions and actions deeply impact everyone around him, leading some towards tragedy.
Ava Jerome is working overtime to alienate Sonny from those closest to him, ensuring she’s the only one in his inner circle. Her manipulation in facilitating his divorce from Nina Reeves has already brought significant changes. But what are her real intentions? Is she working with someone at Pikeman or Valentin Cassadine to bring Sonny down?
Ava’s gone full schemer now that we know she’s aware of…
Furthermore, rumors swirl that Ava may be manipulating Sonny to become his wife. This move could spell even more trouble for Sonny’s future.
Adding fuel to the fire, Sonny is also off his bipolar meds, leading to erratic behavior. This mental health decline mirrors past incidents where GH fans saw Morgan Corinthos spiral out of control due to medication issues—an oversight that led to his presumed death.
Dante Falconeri will share news of his own during May sweeps. What pivotal moment might he reveal concerning the state of affairs surrounding Pikeman, which could be tightly connected to Sonny’s worsening condition?
The complications around Sonny don’t stop here. Ava might overplay her hand when trying to gain control over situations, especially involving his medication.
The disaster lurking increases as Sonny continues spiraling without support. The storylines unfurling this May could end fatally for those close (
or not so close) to him.
The central question remains: Who will die because of Sonny? Tune in daily as General Hospital‘s dramatic world enthralls viewers during May sweeps, revealing whether Ava’s machinations succeed and if Sonny’s actions have fatal consequences for Port Charles residents.