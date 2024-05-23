Home
Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

by
Scroll
Home
Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants
Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

Connecticut’s own Yank Sing is about to take the spotlight as it will soon be featured on America’s Best Restaurants. The national media and restaurant marketing company, based in Florence, KY, travels across the country showcasing the unique stories and dishes of locally owned, independent restaurants. With its upcoming feature, Yank Sing is expected to draw even more attention.

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

Capturing Synonymous Local Flavors

The episode featuring Yank Sing will include an extensive on-camera interview with owner Blake Herbert, who will share insights into the restaurant’s history and community presence. According to numerous reports, such features have been known to give these highlighted restaurants a significant boost in business.

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

Current owner Kevin Chen tells the New York Times that his family members who started the restaurant wanted to introduce the American dining public to Burmese food…

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

The Journey to Fame

America’s Best Restaurants (ABR), with over 1000 episodes under its belt, chooses eateries not only for their unique offerings but also their storytelling ability. Each establishment is featured across ABR’s social media channels and website, as well as on their individual Facebook pages.

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

A Culinary Fusion

This local gem will highlight its popular dishes such as samusa soup and specialty noodles, drawing from a rich heritage. Previous accolades like those from the CRAzies Awards further underscore the quality of Yank Sing’s offerings. The awards recognize top-tier restaurants, chefs, and even bartenders based on public votes and evaluations by media professionals.

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

An Exciting Episode Ahead

The filming for Yank Sing’s feature will take place in late November 2023, specifically on Wednesday, November 29th from 9 am to noon CST. Local patrons have expressed excitement and support for this recognition. The episode’s premiere date will be announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page and will also be available on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.

Connecticut Restaurant Yank Sing to Feature on Americas Best Restaurants

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dr. Brad Schaeffer
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2020
Top Film, Drama, and Music Schools That Can Make a Performer Out of Any of Us
3 min read
May, 10, 2022
The Story of How Keyboard Cat First Went Viral
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2018
Paulina Gretzky
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paulina Gretzky
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dominique Scalise
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2020
Harry Melling is Happy Harry Potter Fans No Longer Recognize Him
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.