Come Try Lunch at Disneys NEW Peter Pan-themed Restaurant

Get ready to step into the whimsical world of Disney’s Peter Pan with the new Lookout Cookout restaurant, located in Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs. Officially opening on June 6, 2024, this themed dining spot immerses guests in the playful ambiance of a Lost Kids’ hideout.
A Dining Experience Like No Other
The restaurant, which seats around 200 people, is designed as if it were a makeshift refuge crafted by the mischievous Lost Kids. Picture a shipwreck that’s washed ashore and been transformed into a cozy and adventurous hideaway. This captivating environment brings to life the childlike playfulness that the character of Peter Pan embodies.
Menu Magic Capturing Never Land’s Spirit
The food at Lookout Cookout continues the theme with cleverly presented dishes inspired by iconic elements from Peter Pan. Expect to find unique entrees that cater to both adventurous and traditional palates. Quincy and Emma, who’ve previewed the menu, highlighted whimsical offerings like brownies draped in familiar Never Land motifs.
An Inviting Atmosphere
The restaurant’s design draws inspiration from its imaginative location. The decor prominently features illustrations by the Lost Kids, scattered along the walls, creating an authentic feel as if they truly made their mark on the place. Realistic versions of their animal costumes add a touch of whimsy and nostalgia, hanging overhead in what some might find a delicate balance between cute and slightly eerie.
Immersive Ambiance and Adventure
Lookout Cookout’s captivating environment isn’t limited to its decor. Thematically packaged food items feature charming designs that appeal to fans of all ages. From start to finish, this quick-service spot transports you directly into Never Land—a true treat for any Disney enthusiast.
A New Core Attraction That Awaits You
This addition to Tokyo DisneySea is more than just a dining experience; it’s an extension of the Peter Pan-themed land where guests can live out their childhood fantasies while enjoying scrumptious food. We know that for many visitors, Lookout Cookout will become a must-visit part of their Disney adventure.