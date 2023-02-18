The MCU’s Captain America Has 1 Big Comic Difference

There’s no huge difference between the MCU’s Captain America and the comic book version. It’s one of the few exceptions in a cinematic universe renowned for innovating around character details to tell a cohesive and modern story. Thor, Thanos, Wong, and Scarlet Witch are some of the success stories of this strategy.
In the case of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, though, the core elements appear to have been lifted directly off the page. He’s still the scrawny young man who, despite numerous health issues, volunteered himself to a dangerous experiment to serve his country. Sure, there are minor differences, such as the fact his shield in the comics is made of adamantium and vibranium, but nothing major, well, except for one thing.
Captain America Doesn’t Age In The Comics
The key difference between MCU’s Captain America and his comic version is that Steve Rogers can live forever without aging in the comics. In the comics, Steve Rogers’ story arcs have included decades fighting in alternate Earth, years in Dimension Z, and generally saving the Marvel universe for 80-plus years. Yet, he hasn’t aged a day since he received the super soldier serum. That’s not speculation either. Marvel confirmed the anti-aging power of the serum in Captain America #22 (2014). In the issue, Iron Nail drained the serum from Cap and caused his body to age rapidly to match his actual age, forcing him to pass the mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).
In the MCU, the serum behaves differently. While Abraham Erskine’s formula equally gave him superhuman strength, agility, and intelligence, it only slowed his aging compared to regular humans. Unlike the comics, its his time in the ice that helped preserve MCU Captain America’s youthful looks over decades. The super serum’s inability to halt aging is also evident in Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), one of the few survivors of the US military’s attempt to create more super soldiers. While it gave him the same superpowers, it didn’t prevent him from getting old, as seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.
How Old Is Steve Rogers At After The Infinity Saga
At the end of The Infinity Saga, Steve Rogers had existed for 179 years and had the body of a 113-year-old. Here’s the breakdown. He was born July 4, 1918, and got the super soldier serum in 1942. He went into the ice in 1945 at 27 and stopped aging for 66 years until he thawed out in 2011. Hence, during the Avengers, Cap had the body of a 27-year-old but had existed for 93 years. Endgame took place in 2023, which means he was 39 years old before he traveled back in time. But here is where things get tricky.
The official script says Cap showed up at Peggy Carter’s (Hayley Atwell) doorstep in 1949, and they have their dance as seen in the film. Based on this, Cap lived out his life for 74 years, which makes him 113 years old at the end of The Infinity Saga. But this is assuming that he didn’t travel in time to 2023 after Peggy died in 2016. If he did, Captain America would be 105 years old at the end of Avengers: Endgame.
READ NEXT: Will the New Captain America be as Effective?
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!