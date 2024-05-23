Bryan Olesen Talks Representing Team Legend in The Voice Finale With Great Human Nathan Chester

The journey of Bryan Olesen on this season of The Voice has been nothing short of extraordinary. Known for his powerful vocals and emotional depth, Bryan finished third in the competition, a testament to his enduring talent and charisma.
Bryan, who once rocked stages as the guitarist for the Christian band Newsboys, faced an intense competition but made it to the finals representing Team Legend. It’s this mentorship from John Legend that Bryan credits for his progress.
John Legend is truly an inspiration to work with. His guidance and support throughout this journey have been invaluable to me.
Bryan’s climb to the top was not without its challenges. Despite not initially making it to the top four, his breathtaking rendition of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” earned him the last-minute “instant save” vote. Reflecting on his performances, John Legend praised Olesen’s consistency, noting,
I’ve been so impressed with Bryan’s performances week after week. He brings a unique blend of artistry and passion that is truly captivating.
Bryan’s Connection with Nathan Chester
The finale also underscored the camaraderie between Bryan Olesen and fellow finalist Nathan Chester, both proudly representing Team Legend. In one heartfelt social media post, Bryan expressed,
Getting to continue to represent Team Legend with this guy is such an honor and a ton of fun. He’s such a great human! Let’s go, Nathan!!
A Musical Family Affair
Bryan’s time on The Voice was also a family affair. His daughter Jaydn showed immense excitement for her father’s journey, often expressing her pride publicly. After one standout performance, Jaydn shared her enthusiasm,
I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait for everyone to hear my dad perform on The Voice!
Such family support was palpable when Jaydn joined Bryan onstage for an impromptu duet after one particularly electrifying performance. This spontaneous moment vividly showcased the musical talent that runs through the Olesen family bloodline.
Bryan’s Reflections and Future Plans
Looking back, Bryan reflects on how much he has grown throughout this journey:
I have learned so much from this experience; it has truly been life-changing for me. His family isn’t the only source of support; former Newsboys members also admired his success on the show.
Bryan Olesen’s duet with John Legend during the finale—Joe Bonamassa’s “Feelin’ Good”—received rave reviews for its soulful energy and impeccable harmony. The audience reaction reflected their high praise as well as America’s enduring love for Bryan’s talent.
A Star Moving Forward
The former guitarist will be returning to gigging soon. He plans to fill in for his daughter Jaydn by fronting the ‘80s band AM/FM in several upcoming performances.
Bryan might have placed third on The Voice, but he feels like a winner already. As he puts it best himself,
It’s wonderful to feel included, and I feel as young as anybody on that stage.