Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

Broadway aficionados, delight! Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, along with Lindsay Mendez, recently graced The Late Show with an evocative performance from the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, a musical dear to many theater lovers.
On the night of May 20th, the trio performed “Old Friends,” one of Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated numbers from this acclaimed production. Maria Friedman directs this revival, which has received high praises for reinvigorating Sondheim’s beloved but previously troubled musical.
A Landmark Return
The musical, originally a flop closing after just 16 performances in 1981, was given new life under Friedman’s direction. Thanks to its impressive cast and timeless score, it now plays to packed houses and rakes in nearly $2 million a week at the Hudson Theatre.
The Journey and Plot
Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn as they navigate the ups and downs of a multi-decade friendship. The story uniquely unfolds in reverse chronology, beginning in 1976 and traveling back through their lives. It explores deep themes such as the cost of success and the complexities of keeping long-term relationships intact.
The show’s current run at the Hudson Theatre is set to continue until July 7, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to visit this critically acclaimed production that’s already garnered multiple Tony nominations.
A Star-Studded Cast
The ensemble cast—Daniel Radcliffe, known globally for his portrayal of Harry Potter; Jonathan Groff, famed for his roles in Glee and Mindhunter; and Lindsay Mendez, a powerhouse performer with roots in American musical theater—brings exceptional depth to their roles. Experience their highs, lows, and everything in between in this Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along.
This rendition not only features one of Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal scores but also showcases the genius of Olivier Award-winning director Maria Friedman