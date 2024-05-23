Home
Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

by
Scroll
Home
Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show
Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

Broadway aficionados, delight! Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, along with Lindsay Mendez, recently graced The Late Show with an evocative performance from the revival of Merrily We Roll Along, a musical dear to many theater lovers.

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

On the night of May 20th, the trio performed “Old Friends,” one of Stephen Sondheim’s celebrated numbers from this acclaimed production. Maria Friedman directs this revival, which has received high praises for reinvigorating Sondheim’s beloved but previously troubled musical.Sondheim’s cult-classic musical Merrily We Roll Along is back on Broadway for the first time since 1981. Maria Friedman’s revival is ‘the best thing that ever could have happened!’ at the Hudson Theatre

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

A Landmark Return

The musical, originally a flop closing after just 16 performances in 1981, was given new life under Friedman’s direction. Thanks to its impressive cast and timeless score, it now plays to packed houses and rakes in nearly $2 million a week at the Hudson Theatre.

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

The Journey and Plot

Merrily We Roll Along follows Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn as they navigate the ups and downs of a multi-decade friendship. The story uniquely unfolds in reverse chronology, beginning in 1976 and traveling back through their lives. It explores deep themes such as the cost of success and the complexities of keeping long-term relationships intact.

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

The show’s current run at the Hudson Theatre is set to continue until July 7, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to visit this critically acclaimed production that’s already garnered multiple Tony nominations.Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs

A Star-Studded Cast

Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Shine on The Late Show

The ensemble cast—Daniel Radcliffe, known globally for his portrayal of Harry Potter; Jonathan Groff, famed for his roles in Glee and Mindhunter; and Lindsay Mendez, a powerhouse performer with roots in American musical theater—brings exceptional depth to their roles. Experience their highs, lows, and everything in between in this Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along. This rendition not only features one of Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal scores but also showcases the genius of Olivier Award-winning director Maria Friedman

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
The CW Decides to Cancel Walker After Four Seasons
3 min read
May, 23, 2024
Why Lisa Vanderpump Missed Katie and Arianas Something About Her Opening
3 min read
May, 23, 2024
Stephanie Matto Reveals She Was Fired by a High-Profile Sports Star
3 min read
May, 23, 2024
Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon Discuss NCIS Origins and Its New Time Slot
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Can Sam and Dante from General Hospital Survive?
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
General Hospital May Sweeps Who Will Die Because of Sonny Corinthos
3 min read
May, 22, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.