7 Best Movies About Aliens

Aliens and the possibility of extraterrestrial life have captivated human curiosity and obsession for as long as possible. This cosmic curiosity is driven by a variety of factors and questions. Some of which include inquiries about our place in the universe as a whole. As well as the potential of intelligent life beyond Earth. All driven by the inherent curiosity of humans. From UFO sightings to myths about alien interference in everyday life, the curiosity of aliens is an almost ever-present topic in popular discourse. As a result of this, alien films have become something of a genre of their own.
The appearance of aliens in movies cuts across different movie genres including science fiction, action, and horror. Considering how captivating they are, it is not surprising to see why alien movies are so popular. This article therefore highlights some of the best of the alien movies that have captivated audiences over the years.
Alien (1979)
No list about alien movies would be complete without a movie widely considered one of the greatest and most influential science fiction movies of all time. Alien is a science fiction horror film written by Dan O’Bannon and directed by Ridley Scott. The film follows the crew of a commercial space tug. During their return journey to Earth, they find themselves up against the Xenomorph. This is an aggressive and deadly extraterrestrial. Release on 25 May in the United States and on 6 September in the United Kingdom, Alien was a box office success and went on to win various awards including an Academy Award, three Saturn Awards, and a Hugo Award. The success of Alien also spawned a franchise that includes several films, novels, comics, video games, and an upcoming television series.
Predator (1987)
Predator is an American science fiction action film directed by John McTiernan. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of a paramilitary rescue team on a mission in a Central American rainforest, who encounter the Predator, a deadly, technologically advanced alien who trophy-hunts other species for sport. The film proved to be very commercially successful, grossing $98 million worldwide on a budget of around $15 million. It was released to mixed reviews on 12 June 1987. However, it has gone on to be considered one of the best films of the 1980s. Rising to the status of a classic action and science fiction film. The film’s success launched a Predator franchise that includes films, novels, comic books, and video games. In 1989, a crossover franchise with the Alien franchise was launched.
Signs (2002)
Signs is an American science fiction horror film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The fifth film of Shyamalan’s storied career, Signs follows a priest who abandoned the church following the death of his wife in a traffic accident. Living on a rural farm, he discovers a series of crop circles left by aliens in his cornfield. The film was a critical and financial success, grossing $408.2 million on a budget of $72 million. It was also praised by audiences and critics alike and received several award nominations and wins.
Attack the Block (2011)
Featuring an alien invasion of a South London council estate, Attack the Block is a British science fiction comedy horror film written and directed by Joe Cornish. The film follows a teenage street gang. On Guy Fawkes Night, they have to defend themselves and their neighbourhood from alien invaders. Most of the cast were selected from drama classes at London council estate schools. They were teenage and relatively unknown actors. Released on 11 May, Attack the Block performed poorly at the box office but received a positive reception from critics, especially for the performance of John Boyega, who made his acting debut in the film.
Arrival (2016)
Heralded as one of the best alien movies to explore the intricacies of the linguistics of extraterrestrial intelligence, Arrival is an American science fiction drama film directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film stars Amy Adams as a linguist enlisted to discover how to communicate with extraterrestrials who have arrived on Earth. Released in theatres on 11 November, Arrival received extensive critical praise and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, nine BAFTA Film Awards, and 10 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Nope (2022)
Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, Nope is an American science fiction horror film written, directed, and produced by Jordan Peele. The film follows Kaluuya and Palmer as the horse-wrangling Haywood siblings who attempt to capture evidence of a UFO. Nope was released on 22 July to praise from audiences and critics. The film received numerous awards and recognition. This included appearing on the list of the top ten films of 2022 by the American Film Institute. Most of the cast and crew involved in the movie have also expressed interest in a sequel.