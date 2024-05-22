Andy Cohen Defends Network and Addresses Hurtful Housewives Allegations

Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target, Cohen revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Andy Cohen has finally spoken out about the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by two of his former Real Housewives stars. While sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen was asked outright whether the sexual harassment complaints by Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo are “isolated complaints or symptoms of a larger problem” within the network. The publication also brought up complaints Leah McSweeney made to Vanity Fair, accusing producers of “sabotaging” her sobriety. However, Cohen was restricted by his lawyers to respond to the sexual harassment allegations specifically.
Unfortunately, I can’t talk about some of these things, Cohen said in relation to the sexual harassment charges, before moving on to McSweeney’s sobriety, insisting that no one is forced to drink alcohol while filming.
What I’ll say about the alcohol is that we have so many sober people and people who have gotten sober on the show, like Countess Luann [de Lesseps]. We have people who’ve never had a drink during the entire run of the show. Jill Zarin. Kandi Burris. Heather Dubrow will just have an occasional glass of champagne. So sure, there are people who drink, he added.
There are many people who never drink. We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set. That’s ridiculous. We’ve been very supportive of people’s sobriety.
Earlier in 2024, Brandi Glanville claimed Cohen invited her to watch him have sex with Below Deck star Kate Chastain. At the time, Cohen called the exchange a
joke via X (formerly Twitter).
The video [in question] shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi, he tweeted.
It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.
A month prior to the allegations around Cohen, Glanville was accused of misconduct herself when Caroline Manzo sued Bravo, alleging Glanville harassed her while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
Amid the backlash that Cohen and Bravo have received regarding these allegations—as well as criticism from people like Bethenny Frankel—Cohen said it’s “hurtful” to see old friends being at the forefront of criticisms against him and the network.
I’m incredibly proud of the close relationships I’ve built in my 20 years at the network. I’m super proud of what we’ve built and of everybody who’s been a part of it. I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints, Cohen remarked.
Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful. But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything.
The Real Housewives franchise has been in production since 2014 and Cohen admits a lot has changed over the years.
Producing a show about politically incorrect women in 2024 is different than producing a show about politically incorrect women in 2009, Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter.
Sensitivities have changed over the years. Social media has a huge impact. There’s not a lot of room for nuance these days, he added.
Additionally, Bravo has received flack for being slow on diversifying its roster, but Cohen said he is “proud” of the work the network has put into ensuring their shows represent the country’s demographics. He credited the death of George Floyd as a wake-up call.
I can’t speak to [Eboni K. Williams’] particular experience…but I’m proud of all the work that Bravo has put into making their shows more representative of the country’s demographics…George Floyd was an important cultural shift that forced us to look at all our programming…Bravo made it a mandate to diversify its shows, commented Cohen.
Cohen highlighted Bravo’s proactive approach: Summer House and Southern Charm. He noted that Bravo recognized the need for more inclusive representation across its programming and took deliberate steps to address this.