Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

Production Halts to Reflect and Refresh
The beloved cast of Vanderpump Rules will be missing in action this summer as the production for Season 12 takes a well-deserved break. The pause comes as no surprise given the recent turbulence stirred up by the notorious ‘Scandoval.’ According to insiders, this hiatus is viewed as an opportunity to let the dust settle and potentially introduce fresh storylines when filming resumes.
A Time for Cast to Explore New Horizons
While the cameras take a rest, some of the key members are venturing into new commitments. Ariana Madix, amidst personal upheavals, has confirmed her role as host for Love Island USA. “Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and authentic in order for it to make sense for me,” she articulated her thoughts about continuing on Vanderpump Rules.
The ‘Scandoval’ Impact
The aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s high-profile infidelity, which exploded into public consciousness earlier in March 2023, has left indelible marks. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” Tom reflected on his actions. Meanwhile, fans have shown mixed reactions; some expressing disappointment while others see this break as a cleansing fire potentially leading to rejuvenation of the series.”
Reality TV Rhythms: A Necessary Slow Down?
We thought if we took a little pause, let them recharge. I think it’s going to be great, Andy Cohen heralded the break, emphasizing the benefits of allowing reality stars time off to evolve away from the constant buzz of production. He delved deeper into his rationale, stating,
Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away, and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop… I think it’s a very good idea.
A Respite Amidst Rising Popularity
The Regal Vanderpump ensemble has not only faced challenges but also unprecedented popularity, due in no small part to the explosive revelations of last season. This pause might just signify that what lies ahead is an evolution towards even more engaging renditions of their stories.