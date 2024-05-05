Home
Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

by
Scroll
Home
Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes
Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

Production Halts to Reflect and Refresh

The beloved cast of Vanderpump Rules will be missing in action this summer as the production for Season 12 takes a well-deserved break. The pause comes as no surprise given the recent turbulence stirred up by the notorious ‘Scandoval.’ According to insiders, this hiatus is viewed as an opportunity to let the dust settle and potentially introduce fresh storylines when filming resumes.

A Time for Cast to Explore New Horizons

While the cameras take a rest, some of the key members are venturing into new commitments. Ariana Madix, amidst personal upheavals, has confirmed her role as host for Love Island USA. “Our show has always thrived, it’s always at its best when it is at its most authentic and real, and I have to be able to show up and be real and authentic in order for it to make sense for me,” she articulated her thoughts about continuing on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

The ‘Scandoval’ Impact

The aftermath of Tom Sandoval’s high-profile infidelity, which exploded into public consciousness earlier in March 2023, has left indelible marks. “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly,” Tom reflected on his actions. Meanwhile, fans have shown mixed reactions; some expressing disappointment while others see this break as a cleansing fire potentially leading to rejuvenation of the series.”

Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

Reality TV Rhythms: A Necessary Slow Down?

We thought if we took a little pause, let them recharge. I think it’s going to be great, Andy Cohen heralded the break, emphasizing the benefits of allowing reality stars time off to evolve away from the constant buzz of production. He delved deeper into his rationale, stating, Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away, and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop… I think it’s a very good idea.

Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

A Respite Amidst Rising Popularity

The Regal Vanderpump ensemble has not only faced challenges but also unprecedented popularity, due in no small part to the explosive revelations of last season. This pause might just signify that what lies ahead is an evolution towards even more engaging renditions of their stories.

Vanderpump Rules Takes a Summer Break Amid Season 12 Changes

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Grey
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Roberta Battaglia
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2020
Elm Street
This is The Only Thing That Ever Scared Robert Englund
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Ralph
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aisling Bea
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2019
Stanley Kubrick Facts That’ll Make You Admire Him Even More
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.