6 Memorable Bachelor in Paradise Proposals Ranked

Welcome to a stroll down the sandy aisle of Bachelor in Paradise, where love is as unpredictable as the tide and proposals are the ultimate wave to catch. Today, we’re ranking the most memorable proposals from the show that has captured our hearts and has us rooting for romance against all odds. So, let’s dive into these love stories, shall we?
1. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt proposal
The connection between Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt was undeniable, making their proposal a standout moment. Despite Joe’s past with Kendall Long causing ripples, their bond proved unshakeable. Joe and Serena’s engagement, aired on October 5, was a testament to their resilience in love.
There was a time in my life where I was very cynical about love… And between bad breakups, and failed relationships, I started to doubt if I was really going to be able to get there with someone, Serena confessed before Joe assured her with a heartfelt
I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I’m convinced of that. Post-proposal, they’ve taken a relaxed approach to marriage, with Serena telling People magazine,
We’re not rushing down the aisle… It’ll be nice to just take a breath, date, live together, and then marriage will come down the line. This mature stance on their relationship places them at the top of our list.
2. Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan proposal
Derek Peth’s proposal to Taylor Nolan during the in-studio finale captured hearts with its sincerity. The couple’s love story unfolded beautifully until their split in June following the engagement. Their long-distance relationship—Derek in New York City and Taylor in Seattle—may have played a role in their separation. They announced the end of their engagement saying,
It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. The emotional weight of their journey and the bittersweet ending resonates deeply with fans, placing them second on our list.
3. Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper proposal
Jordan Kimball’s proposal to Jenna Cooper was picture-perfect until controversy struck. Initially, they seemed blissful; Jordan even said,
I know my Jenna, and I read those texts and in my heart, I know it’s her… In all reality, I don’t expect her to own it. However, Jenna’s alleged message saying she didn’t love Jordan and planned to fabricate a story against him left fans stunned. Jordan expressed his dismay:
I would never have expected this… I feel sick about it. This rollercoaster of emotions lands their proposal third on our list for its unforgettable impact.
4. Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin proposal
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin’s chemistry was palpable throughout their time on the show. Despite other men vying for Hannah’s affection, their connection endured. They were rumored to be one of three couples engaged by season’s end. While neither confirmed their engagement due to contractual reasons, their journey from strong chemistry to an anticipated proposal is why they rank fourth on our list.
5. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert proposal
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s engagement during season 2 became one of Bachelor in Paradise‘s most beloved moments. Their defiance of show protocols to see each other added a rebellious charm to their love story. As one of the earliest proposals on the show, they paved the way for future romances but land fifth due to others’ more dramatic narratives.
6. Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson proposal
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson left the show as a couple but without a televised proposal, which makes their story less memorable compared to others on this list. Although Chris did not propose by season’s end, he admitted feeling terrible about his actions towards Krystal earlier in the season. They ultimately found forgiveness and happiness together but rank sixth as there wasn’t a definitive proposal moment for viewers.
In conclusion, these proposals from Bachelor in Paradise remind us that while not every story ends with wedding bells, each journey is unique and filled with lessons about love and commitment. As fans of the franchise, we treasure these moments that mark milestones not just for the show but also for our own experiences watching these relationships unfold.
