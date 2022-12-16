5 K-dramas you need to watch if you’re a hopeless romantic

You’re missing out on great content if you’re not watching Korean dramas, a.k.a; K-dramas. K-pop, K-dramas, and K-movies have become a global phenomenon over the last decade, and trust me; it’s never too late to get into it because it’ll change your life… for the better!
So, if your knowledge of K-dramas is limited to Squid Game and you’re someone who goes the extra mile to plan your proposal, wedding, kids, and even old-age date ideas in your head with a partner you haven’t even met yet, you’re in for a treat. But be warned, you’ll be crying, laughing, smiling, swearing, and rooting for your favorite all at the same time, and don’t even get me started on the heartbreaks. Presenting below are 5 k-dramas that you shouldn’t miss out on if you’re a hopeless romantic:
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
The plot revolves around dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah), who comes to visit Gonjin from Seoul, not planning to stay long; her stay is extended when she meets one unforeseen circumstance after another and meets a country boy Hong Doo-Shik (Kim Seon-ho) a jack-of-all-trades who does odd jobs around town. In a wild turn of events, Hye-jin ends up moving to Gonjin to set up her dental clinic, While she’s at it adjusting from city life to country life, Doo-Shik helps her adapt to the new environment and new people, and the couple slowly (and sweetly) grow feelings for each other.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
As the story goes about the Goblin, the only person who can break the curse on the 900-year-old Goblin is his bride – by removing the massive sword stuck in his chest (which can only be seen by the bride). The series is a mix of everything: funny, touching, sometimes tragic, sometimes edgy but always turning back on itself being romantic. Also, for those who loved the guy who slapped Seong Gi-hun in Squid Games, he’s the lead!
Business Proposal
If you’ve seen that kiss, it’s that very series! A scene from the series is recently making rounds on social media, going viral for the sizzling chemistry between the leads. The hilarious romances in this 2022 rom-com drama have made it the biggest hit of the year. The plot revolves around Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-Jeong), a food researcher at a company that just underwent a change of presidents and welcomed Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-stop). To help her BFF (played by Seol In-ah) ruin her date, Shain Ha-ri goes on a blind date, which turns out to be with the new president. As much as Shin Ha-ri tries to turn it into a disaster, she is shocked to receive a marriage proposal from him the following day.
Crash Landing On You
Things go North for the South Korean heiress, Yoon Se-RI (Son Ye-jin), quite literally as she gets caught in a storm while paragliding and finds herself blown off course into North Korea; yikes! She then turns to Ri Jeong-hook (Hyun Bin), the Captain of the North Korean Special Forces who hails from a wealthy family, to hatch a plan to return to South Korea. But the escape doesn’t come easy as Captain Jeong-hook and his squad run into several problems that await them on their way back. The drama happens to be one of the highest-rated dramas in Korea’s cable television history, mixing comedy and romance not just in their reel life but also in real life as the leading couple has since gotten married and are soon to become parents; they talk about finding love in a drama!
Hospital Playlist
The story revolves around a group of friends who’ve been together since their medical schooling in 1999. The themes of friendship, medical dilemmas, and romantic relationships are scattered throughout the series as they become colleagues at the hospital where they work. With everyone working in their field respectively, the seasons give us a peak into their pasts. The drama has one of the best OSTs of all time, and the show’s premiere broke records in South Korea. This is an excellent watch for those who are missing Grey’s Anatomy.
So, what are you going to watch first?