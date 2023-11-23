15 New Family Movies to Watch at Home This Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, the tradition of gathering as a family to watch movies becomes ever more enchanting. This Christmas, a sleigh-full of new family movies awaits to be discovered from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re looking for magical Christmas adventures, heartwarming tales, or just a good laugh with loved ones, this curated list of family-friendly films will help create those special holiday memories. So grab some hot cocoa, a cozy blanket, and let’s dive into the festive world of these 15 new family movies.
The Magical Continuation of The Claus Family
Starting our list is The Claus Family 2, a sequel that promises more enchanting Christmas adventures with Jules Claus and his grandpa Noël. As they prepare for the busiest time of year, an intriguing letter arrives that sets them off on a new magical journey. With its release on Netflix, families everywhere can easily join in on the fun. And while it may not have made a big splash at the box office, its heartwarming story is sure to capture the hearts of those who believe in the spirit of Christmas.
Unwrapping the Origins of Santa Claus
Next up is A Boy Called Christmas, a whimsical reimagining of Father Christmas’s origin story. Set in far Northern Europe, it introduces us to a young boy whose adventures with elves and reindeer bring forth the magic of Christmas to children all over the world. With its fantastic cast and positive messages, it’s an ideal pick for families looking to add a touch of fantasy to their holiday viewing.
A Modern Twist on Home Alone Antics
Home Sweet Home Alone revives the classic hijinks we’ve come to love from the original films. This latest installment offers a fresh take on the series while paying homage to the spirit that made Macaulay Culkin’s escapades so memorable. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, it’s a modern chapter for fans old and new.
Rediscovering Holiday Magic in Christmas Again
Christmas Again tells the heartwarming tale of Rowena Clybourne who wishes to relive her favorite Christmas memories. When her wish magically comes true, she finds herself repeating Christmas day over and over again. It’s a charming exploration of family bonds and second chances during the festive season.
Musical Invention in Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey
For those who adore musicals and inventive storytelling, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a must-watch. This adventure is filled with wonder as Jeronicus Jangle teams up with his granddaughter to reclaim his place as the greatest inventor after being betrayed by his apprentice. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears, perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.
Fairy Tale Comedy with Godmothered
Godmothered introduces us to Eleanor, an inexperienced fairy godmother determined to show that magic still has a place in our world. This Disney+ film offers laughs and lessons about true love that go beyond fairy tale clichés. It’s a delightful comedy that celebrates love in all its forms during the season of joy.
Santa Returns in The Christmas Chronicles Part Two
The beloved Santa Claus is back in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. While it may not have reached the heights of its predecessor, Kurt Russell’s charm as Santa is undeniable. This sequel brings more holiday excitement and a new villain that Santa must face, ensuring plenty of festive fun for all.
An Adventure about Family and Heritage in Finding Ohana
Finding ‘Ohana, while not centered around Christmas, is an adventure about family ties and heritage that resonates with warmth suitable for any family movie night. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Hawaii, it’s a treasure hunt that leads to much more than gold: discovering what family truly means.
Hilarity Ensues on Yes Day
In Yes Day, we follow parents who decide to say yes to their children’s wildest requests for an entire day. What ensues is a series of hilarious and heartwarming events that remind us all about the joys of family life. It’s an entertaining comedy that shows us how important it is to let loose sometimes and just have fun together.
A Girl and Her Superhero Squirrel in Flora & Ulysses
The tale of Flora & Ulysses centers around Flora, an imaginative girl who discovers that her squirrel Ulysses has superpowers. It’s a whimsical story filled with humor and heart that celebrates creativity and friendship — an ideal choice for families seeking laughter and wonder.
An Animated Epic in Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon, though not set during Christmas, presents an animated epic with messages about trust and unity that are perfect for this time of year. Its stunning animation takes us on an adventure through fantastical lands alongside brave Raya as she seeks to restore peace to her divided world.
A Family Against Robots in The Mitchells vs The Machines
The Mitchells vs The Machines is an animated comedy about an offbeat family taking on a robot apocalypse. It’s packed with action, humor, and heartfelt moments that underscore the importance of embracing one’s quirky family members.
Friendship Underwater in Luca
Luca delivers an underwater tale about friendship and acceptance. Set in a picturesque Italian seaside town, it tells the story of Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides — along with learning valuable lessons about being true to oneself.
Magic Meets Modern Shanghai in Wish Dragon
In Wish Dragon, we meet Din, who embarks on a quest through modern-day Shanghai with Long, a dragon capable of granting wishes. This animated story offers laughs alongside meaningful lessons about life’s true treasures — friendship and family.
Soulful Reflections in Pixar’s Soul
Last but certainly not least is Pixar’s Soul. A profound film exploring life’s purposes through music teacher Joe Gardner’s unexpected journey into the afterlife. It’s an introspective tale that offers older children and adults much to ponder about passion, dreams, and what makes life truly fulfilling.
In conclusion, these 15 films offer something special for every member of your household this holiday season. From magical journeys to uproarious comedies and thoughtful reflections on life itself — there’s no shortage of entertainment options for your family movie nights this Christmas. So gather round, press play, and let these stories fill your home with laughter, joy, and perhaps even a few life lessons along the way. Happy viewing!
