True Events That Inspired ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Series

The comedic series Our Flag Means Death has captured the hearts of many, not just for its humor but also for its roots in history. Let’s embark on a journey through time to uncover the true events and figures that inspired this swashbuckling tale.
The real Stede Bonnet
Stede Bonnet’s life reads like a novel. Born into wealth in Barbados, this landowner turned pirate is the central inspiration for Our Flag Means Death.
Born to wealthy plantation owners in Barbados, Bonnet was well-educated and had a wife and children back home, who knew very little about his misdeeds. His transformation from a gentleman to the ‘Gentleman Pirate’ is a story of intrigue, challenging the notion that piracy was only the last resort for the desperate.
The Golden Age of Piracy
The era in which Bonnet sailed the seas was none other than the Golden Age of Piracy, a period from roughly 1650 to 1720 marked by lawlessness and maritime adventure. It’s said that
Bonnet has lived on through numerous pop culture depictions… Most recently, he’s taken a starring role in the Max pirate show Our Flag Means Death, which picks up a long-standing point of speculation and fascination among historians of the so-called Golden Age of Piracy. The series captures this era’s spirit, reflecting both historical events and the larger-than-life characters that defined it.
The pirate Blackbeard
Blackbeard, with his fearsome reputation, is another historical figure whose legend permeates through Our Flag Means Death. Known for his terrifying image and formidable presence at sea, Blackbeard’s portrayal in the series balances fact with creative liberty. The historical Blackbeard did indeed cross paths with Bonnet,
The pair first crossed paths in 1717 in the Bahamas, hinting at the alliances and rivalries that colored this perilous era.
The pirate republic of Nassau
Nassau was more than just a dot on the map; it was a lifeline for pirates. A place to sell loot, recruit crew, and repair ships. The series’ rendition of Nassau captures its significance during the Golden Age of Piracy. As historical accounts suggest,
For pirates to prosper there must be a safe haven where they can go to restock… In the early 1700s, towns like Port Royal and Nassau thrived as pirates brought in stolen goods to sell. Nassau’s depiction in Our Flag Means Death is not only a setting but also a character in its own right.
Pirate ships and tactics
The vessels that carried these notorious figures over turbulent waters are as integral to their stories as their infamous deeds. The brigantine, often favored by pirates for its size and agility, is one such ship that may have graced the series.
The brigantine was the second most popular type of ship built in the American colonies before 1775… After 1720, the main square topsail was omitted in most brigantines, showcasing how ship design evolved even within the Golden Age itself.
Historical pirate attire
Clothing is a silent narrator of status and intent. In Our Flag Means Death, costume design plays a subtle yet significant role. Pirates often began their careers in standard sailor attire but would adorn themselves with finery stolen from their conquests.
A standard outfit for a gentleman in the early 1700’s consisted of… Pirate captains also wore this style of clothing, thus blending fact with fiction to create authentic-looking characters that still resonate with modern audiences.
In conclusion, understanding these true events and figures not only enriches our enjoyment of Our Flag Means Death, but it also connects us to a past that is both wilder and more complex than any fiction could convey. It’s through these historical lenses that we can fully appreciate the series’ depth and wit.
Follow Us