Top 7 Series Paramount Plus With Showtime is Adding

As the landscape of streaming platforms continues to evolve, Paramount Plus with Showtime is broadening its horizons, offering subscribers an even richer array of content. The recent merger of these two entities heralds a new era for viewers, one where the lines between cinema and television blur ever further. Among the exciting developments is the addition of seven new series that promise to captivate audiences with their storytelling prowess.
A Fresh Take on a Classic American Gigolo
The modern adaptation of the classic film American Gigolo has brought intrigue and nostalgia to Paramount Plus with Showtime. Although it was confirmed that American Gigolo will not be renewed for a second season, the series offered a contemporary exploration of themes that resonate with today’s audience.
Andrew Scott Embodies Ripley
Set against the backdrop of 1960s Italy, Ripley, based on Patricia Highsmith’s novels, features Andrew Scott in the role of the notorious con man, Tom Ripley. The series paints a picture of a scammer who finds himself entangled in a web of deceit after crossing paths with a wealthy man in early-’60s New York. With Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, this series promises depth and drama.
The Story Behind Super Pumped
The anthology format of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber takes viewers on a journey through the tumultuous story of Uber with Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the helm. Although its first season has been removed from the platform, it stands as a testament to the complex narratives that are being explored through the medium of television.
New Twists in The Man Who Fell to Earth
The series The Man Who Fell to Earth explores new territory as a belated sequel to the 1976 film featuring David Bowie. Starring Harris as Justin Falls and Chiwetel Ejiofor as an extraterrestrial being, this narrative delves into themes relevant to our times, such as healthcare struggles in America. As Harris eloquently put it, the show highlights
the difficulty that so many families and individuals are in as a result of that lack of care of the healthcare system in the United States.
An Intimate Look at The First Lady
The anthology series The First Lady offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of various First Ladies throughout American history. While it will not continue with another season, its first installment featuring Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), and Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) has left an indelible mark on historical storytelling.
The Offer A Behind The Scenes Gem
Fans of cinema history were treated to The Offer, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of ‘The Godfather.’ With Miles Teller embodying Al Ruddy, this 10-episode drama reveals never-before-seen aspects of one of cinema’s greatest masterpieces. It’s an offer that, true to its namesake’s famous line, viewers can’t refuse.
Vampire Lore Reimagined in Let the Right One In
In an imaginative reworking of vampire lore, Let the Right One In brings a fresh perspective to this classic genre. Despite not being renewed for a second season, this series adaptation of the Swedish novel and film offers fans a unique take on vampiric mythology and its place in modern storytelling.
In conclusion, these seven series signify Paramount Plus with Showtime’s commitment to diverse storytelling and its potential for narrative innovation. While some may not continue beyond their inaugural seasons, their inclusion in the catalog offers subscribers an array of genres and stories that speak to both contemporary issues and timeless human experiences.
