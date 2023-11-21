Top 10 Memorable Performances by Meryl Streep

10. Silkwood (1983) as Karen Silkwood
Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Karen Silkwood in Silkwood is a testament to her ability to capture the essence of a complex character. Her Oscar-nominated performance as the labor union activist whose death sparked controversies is both powerful and haunting. Streep’s nuanced portrayal of a woman who is at once likable and infuriating anchors this biopic, turning it into an exploration of the plight of whistleblowers. The film’s ‘scrub down’ showers are among the most harrowing scenes in cinema, showcasing Streep’s capacity to convey terror and vulnerability without resorting to melodrama.
This is a rare film that thoroughly captures the loneliness of and backlash toward a committed whistle blower, which Streep embodies with every fiber of her being.
9. Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) as Florence Foster Jenkins
In Florence Foster Jenkins, Streep brings to life the eponymous character with a blend of humor and pathos that is nothing short of captivating. Her portrayal goes beyond the surface-level eccentricities of a delusional opera singer; it digs deep into the vulnerability and determination of a woman pursuing her passion against all odds.
While she is a strong woman, the character — as portrayed by Streep — has such tender vulnerability to her that viewers can’t help but both sympathize and root for her, even as her ill-conceived performances elicit laughter. The dynamic between Jenkins and her protective husband, played by Hugh Grant, adds depth to this biographical comedy directed by Stephen Frears.
8. August: Osage County (2013) as Violet Weston
The intense family drama August: Osage County features Meryl Streep as Violet Weston, a role that showcases her unparalleled ability to embody complex characters. Her performance is an acting masterclass; she captures the matriarch’s sharp-tongued wit and deep-seated pain with equal measure. The film highlights why Streep is one of the most respected actresses, capable of elevating any material with her presence.
7. Adaptation (2002) as Susan Orlean
In Adaptation, directed by Spike Jonze and penned by Charlie Kaufman, Streep took a leap from her usual roles to play Susan Orlean, a writer caught in an existential crisis. This film stands out in her filmography not just for the creative team behind it but also for Streep’s dynamic performance.
Probably Meryl’s most famous and talked-about scene takes place in a hotel room, when she takes one too many illegal substances and becomes obsessed with perfecting the sound of a dial tone, showcasing her improvisational talent.
6. Out of Africa (1985) as Karen Blixen
The epic romance Out of Africa paired Meryl Streep with Robert Redford in a story that captures the spirit of adventure and tragedy in early 20th-century Africa. As Karen Blixen, Streep exudes warmth and resilience, characteristics that earned the film numerous accolades including an Academy Award for Best Picture. The success of this film is due in no small part to Streep’s evocative performance which transports audiences to another time and place.
5. Doubt (2008) as Sister Aloysius Beauvier
Doubt offers one of Meryl Streep’s most compelling performances as Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a character whose unwavering conviction drives the narrative forward. She presents an individual so real that she seems unaware of the camera’s presence. The subtle nuances in her interactions with other characters, especially during confrontations with Father Flynn, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman, are what make this portrayal stand out as one of her finest.
4. The Iron Lady (2011) as Margaret Thatcher
In The Iron Lady, Streep not only transformed into Margaret Thatcher physically but also captured the essence of the Iron Lady’s steely resolve, particularly during pivotal moments like the Falklands War scenes. Her dual portrayal of Thatcher both in prime ministerial power and in declining health showcases an exceptional range that won her another Academy Award for Best Actress.
3. The Devil Wears Prada (2006) as Miranda Priestly
The role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada stands out as one of Meryl Streep’s most iconic performances. As the demanding fashion editor inspired by Anna Wintour, she brought depth and nuance to what could have easily been a one-dimensional villain. With sharp wit and impeccable timing, she delivered lines like
Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking., ensuring her place in cinematic history.
2. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) as Joanna Kramer
Meryl Streep’s Academy Award-winning role in Kramer vs. Kramer is where we see her immense talent shine through the complexity of divorce and motherhood. Her portrayal of Joanna Kramer is raw and authentic; it resonates deeply with anyone who has experienced the intricacies of familial relationships breaking down.
1. Sophie’s Choice (1982) as Sophie Zawistowski
The number one spot rightfully belongs to Meryl Streep’s heart-wrenching performance in Sophie’s Choice. Her role as Sophie Zawistowski required an emotional depth that few actors could achieve so convincingly on screen. From mastering a Polish accent to delivering one of cinema’s most devastating scenes, this performance not only cemented her reputation as an exceptional talent but also earned her an Oscar for Best Actress.
