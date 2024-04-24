The CW Renews All American, Homecoming & Walker amidst Broad Changes

by

Overview of CW’s Strategic Shifts and Series Outcomes

In a transformative era under Nexstar Media Group’s ownership, The CW network continues to evolve with significant shifts towards sports, acquired scripted series, and international co-productions. Amidst these changes, the futures of longstanding dramas like All American, its spinoff All American: Homecoming, and Walker have been a hot topic. These series, notably more costly due to their filming locations in the U.S. and ties to former co-owners Warner Bros. and CBS, face uncertain futures.

Challenging Economics for Leading CW Dramas

The economic scenario for maintaining such high-cost series on The CW appears daunting. From what I hear, it would be a very challenging business proposition to have all three series continue on the CW. The sobering realization defers from the brighter outlook shared by the CW. This remark underscores the looming financial pressures exacerbated by a softer advertising market demanding operational efficiencies.

All American Strengths and Streamlining Efforts

All American remains in a comparatively strong position thanks to its established viewer base and prior arrangements that protect its continuation in the short term. However, significant adjustments have been necessary. The spinoff All American: Homecoming experienced budget constrains leading to creative cost-cutting in casting and production enhancements.

Fate of Walker Amid Cost-Cutting Measures

Similarly, Walker, despite being one of the most watched series on The CW and efficiently produced in Texas, faces financial hurdles with its current license fee just over $500K per episode. This scenario places immense strain on CBS Studios' viability to continue production without resorting to compromises on quality that could affect international sales potential.

The Broader Implications for The CW’s Future Programming

The CW’s pivot towards a ‘Big 5’ general entertainment model signifies deeper transformations at the network level. This strategic realignment places additional uncertainty on drama series continuations as they may no longer align with the broader framework aimed at competing directly with other major broadcasters.

