Jensen Ackles Back in Brotherly Role Following Major Supernatural Update

Fans of Jensen Ackles have an exciting new development to look forward to. The beloved actor, famously known for his role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural, is making a comeback as a brother once again in CBS’s action drama Tracker. This time, however, he’s stepping into the shoes of Russell Shaw, marking a fresh chapter in his illustrious career.
What is Tracker About?
The CBS drama series Tracker, based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel The Never Game, follows Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley), a man who travels across the country helping private citizens and law enforcement with his expert tracking skills. In the penultimate episode of the first season titled
Off The Books, Colter teams up with his estranged brother Russell Shaw, portrayed by Ackles, to unravel a compelling mystery.
Brotherly Tensions and Mysteries Unraveled
The dynamic between Colter and Russell promises to be intense. According to previous reports, their relationship is strained because Russell is believed to be responsible for their father’s death. This dramatic tension between brothers adds depth to the narrative, much like Ackles’ former role with Jared Padalecki in Supernatural.
In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode, viewers can witness these tensions firsthand. As Russell makes his grand entrance into the series, he immediately questions Colter about his colleague, leading to a tense yet engaging moment that showcases their complicated relationship.
The All-American Hero and More Roles
Ackles has shown his versatility across various roles post-Supernatural. From voicing Batman in DC animated features to portraying Soldier Boy in The Boys, he continues to capture audiences. One notable performance includes his portrayal of Sheriff Beau Allen in the mystery drama series Big Sky, where he brought a rugged charm reminiscent of classic American heroes.
A Potential Supernatural Revival?
While fans await more news on the potential revival of Supernatural, both Ackles and Padalecki have expressed interest in returning if certain conditions are met. Padalecki mentioned that they would come back if the project remains true to the canon and the characters. Though nothing concrete has been confirmed, these hints give loyal fans hope for the future.
Ackles’ continued success and diverse roles serve as a testament to his talent and appeal. Whether sliding back into the role of a brother in Tracker or leading an ensemble cast elsewhere, Ackles always manages to captivate his audience.
A Strong Start for Tracker Season 2
The arrival of Ackles’ character Russell signifies great promise for the upcoming season. With early renewal signs and heightened anticipation from fans, this drama procedural looks poised to continue its captivating storyline filled with mysteries and brotherly conflict. Fans can catch new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and stream them the next day on Paramount+.
