10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

The Intriguing End and Sudden Stop of The OA
When The OA graced our screens with its enigmatic storyline, it promised a journey into the unknown. Season 2 ended on a high note of mystery, leaving us pondering the fate of Prairie after her transcendental leap. Despite Netflix’s appreciation for the show, as Cindy Holland notes,
We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry, fans were left in the lurch when the show was not renewed for a third season. The cancellation came despite Netflix’s relatively high renewal rate, hinting at the harsh realities of viewership metrics versus production costs.
Unfinished Laughs in Santa Clarita Diet
The Hammond family’s undead escapades reached a comedic crescendo by the end of Santa Clarita Diet Season 3. With Sheila’s immortality looming large, one can’t help but wonder if Joel would join her in eternal life. The show teased us with possibilities and what-ifs but left us hanging without a resolution. This cliffhanger is a testament to the show’s ability to blend humor with heartfelt drama, leaving fans craving more.
Daredevil and the Rise of Bullseye
The streets of Hell’s Kitchen may never know peace as Daredevil Season 3 concluded with unresolved threads woven into its fabric. The relationship between Fisk and Poindexter was one such thread that hinted at the emergence of Bullseye, a storyline ripe with potential but cut short by cancellation. Fans are left to speculate on what could have been an epic showdown in the Marvel universe.
Sense8’s Global Conspiracy Left Hanging
The cluster of eight Sensates faced their biggest challenge yet at the conclusion of Sense8 Season 2. With Wolfgang captured and the others rallying to save him from BPO, the stage was set for an epic battle against Whispers. Although a two-hour finale gave some closure, many questions about their fates within this global conspiracy remained unanswered.
Anne with an E’s Journey Cut Short
Anne with an E Season 3 brought us closer to Anne’s world than ever before, yet it ended too soon. The series finale left us yearning for more adventures and resolutions to romantic tensions that were only beginning to blossom. As Moira Walley-Beckett expressed,
I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons, reflecting a bittersweet farewell to Avonlea.
The Society’s Unanswered Mysteries
In The Society Season 1, teenagers found themselves in an eerie replica of their town, with all adults mysteriously vanished. As they struggled to manage resources and raging hormones, they threw parties to cope with their new reality. The season ended without revealing why or how they ended up in this alternate dimension, leaving viewers to contemplate various theories.
GLOW’s Unresolved Personal Stories
The ladies of GLOW Season 3 wrestled not only in the ring but also with their identities. Sheila’s transformation and Carmen’s departure signaled uncharted paths we’ll never follow. Perhaps most poignant was Ruth’s missed opportunity for romance with Sam—a subplot that deserved exploration but was abruptly halted as the curtain fell on GLOW’s final act.
Tuca & Bertie’s Flight Cut Short
Tuca & Bertie Season 1 brought a unique take on friendship and personal growth before it was cancelled by Netflix. Despite being picked up by Adult Swim for another season, its original run on Netflix left many themes unexplored. The show’s abrupt end left fans wishing for more time with these quirky birds navigating life’s ups and downs together.
Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Unresolved Twists
The finale of Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 dropped bombshells about family secrets that turned twins into cousins. With Debbie’s past actions coming to light and Dana revealing she is Sterling’s mother, viewers were left stunned and without closure as the series ended prematurely.
I Am Not Okay with This’ Mysterious Conclusion
Syd’s journey in I Am Not Okay with This Season 1 took an unexpected turn when she encountered a mysterious figure who simply said,
let’s begin. This cliffhanger set the stage for a deeper exploration into Syd’s powers and her path forward—questions we’re left pondering after Netflix decided not to continue her story.
In conclusion, these unresolved cliffhangers echo a collective sentiment among viewers—a longing for what could have been if these stories had been allowed to continue. While cancellations are part of television’s ebb and flow, they often leave fans hanging onto hope for future resolutions or revivals that may give closure to these beloved narratives.
Follow Us