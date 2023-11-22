10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

by

The Intriguing End and Sudden Stop of The OA

When The OA graced our screens with its enigmatic storyline, it promised a journey into the unknown. Season 2 ended on a high note of mystery, leaving us pondering the fate of Prairie after her transcendental leap. Despite Netflix’s appreciation for the show, as Cindy Holland notes, We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry, fans were left in the lurch when the show was not renewed for a third season. The cancellation came despite Netflix’s relatively high renewal rate, hinting at the harsh realities of viewership metrics versus production costs.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Unfinished Laughs in Santa Clarita Diet

The Hammond family’s undead escapades reached a comedic crescendo by the end of Santa Clarita Diet Season 3. With Sheila’s immortality looming large, one can’t help but wonder if Joel would join her in eternal life. The show teased us with possibilities and what-ifs but left us hanging without a resolution. This cliffhanger is a testament to the show’s ability to blend humor with heartfelt drama, leaving fans craving more.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Daredevil and the Rise of Bullseye

The streets of Hell’s Kitchen may never know peace as Daredevil Season 3 concluded with unresolved threads woven into its fabric. The relationship between Fisk and Poindexter was one such thread that hinted at the emergence of Bullseye, a storyline ripe with potential but cut short by cancellation. Fans are left to speculate on what could have been an epic showdown in the Marvel universe.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Sense8’s Global Conspiracy Left Hanging

The cluster of eight Sensates faced their biggest challenge yet at the conclusion of Sense8 Season 2. With Wolfgang captured and the others rallying to save him from BPO, the stage was set for an epic battle against Whispers. Although a two-hour finale gave some closure, many questions about their fates within this global conspiracy remained unanswered.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Anne with an E’s Journey Cut Short

Anne with an E Season 3 brought us closer to Anne’s world than ever before, yet it ended too soon. The series finale left us yearning for more adventures and resolutions to romantic tensions that were only beginning to blossom. As Moira Walley-Beckett expressed, I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons, reflecting a bittersweet farewell to Avonlea.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

The Society’s Unanswered Mysteries

In The Society Season 1, teenagers found themselves in an eerie replica of their town, with all adults mysteriously vanished. As they struggled to manage resources and raging hormones, they threw parties to cope with their new reality. The season ended without revealing why or how they ended up in this alternate dimension, leaving viewers to contemplate various theories.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

GLOW’s Unresolved Personal Stories

The ladies of GLOW Season 3 wrestled not only in the ring but also with their identities. Sheila’s transformation and Carmen’s departure signaled uncharted paths we’ll never follow. Perhaps most poignant was Ruth’s missed opportunity for romance with Sam—a subplot that deserved exploration but was abruptly halted as the curtain fell on GLOW’s final act.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Tuca & Bertie’s Flight Cut Short

Tuca & Bertie Season 1 brought a unique take on friendship and personal growth before it was cancelled by Netflix. Despite being picked up by Adult Swim for another season, its original run on Netflix left many themes unexplored. The show’s abrupt end left fans wishing for more time with these quirky birds navigating life’s ups and downs together.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Unresolved Twists

The finale of Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1 dropped bombshells about family secrets that turned twins into cousins. With Debbie’s past actions coming to light and Dana revealing she is Sterling’s mother, viewers were left stunned and without closure as the series ended prematurely.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

I Am Not Okay with This’ Mysterious Conclusion

Syd’s journey in I Am Not Okay with This Season 1 took an unexpected turn when she encountered a mysterious figure who simply said, let’s begin. This cliffhanger set the stage for a deeper exploration into Syd’s powers and her path forward—questions we’re left pondering after Netflix decided not to continue her story.

10 Unresolved Cliffhangers in Cancelled Netflix Shows

In conclusion, these unresolved cliffhangers echo a collective sentiment among viewers—a longing for what could have been if these stories had been allowed to continue. While cancellations are part of television’s ebb and flow, they often leave fans hanging onto hope for future resolutions or revivals that may give closure to these beloved narratives.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Kourtney and Kim Take New York Review
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2011
The Office Cast Reunites for a Zoom Wedding
3 min read
May, 14, 2020
Wheel Of Time Mat Cauthon recast
Why Mat Cauthon Will Be Recast In The Wheel Of Time Season 2
3 min read
May, 3, 2023
Top 5 The Sopranos Episodes That Fans Still Talk About
3 min read
Jan, 18, 2024
Movie Review: The Last Duel
3 min read
May, 12, 2022
Two and a Half Men 9.22 “Why We Gave Up Women” Review
3 min read
May, 1, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.