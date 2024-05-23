Stephanie Matto Reveals She Was Fired by a High-Profile Sports Star

Stephanie Matto, the 90 Day Fiancé alum known for her unconventional business ventures and reality TV drama, recently unveiled a disturbing story from her past. The 33-year-old reality star took to TikTok to recount the details of her tumultuous experience nannying for a famous athlete’s family.
An Unexpected Job Opportunity
In her video, Matto shared that while she was living in New York City and attending acting school, she stumbled upon a nannying job that seemed perfect for her.
I was a perfect candidate for this family, so they immediately hired me. And this job seemed like every other job, very routine, she explained. The job required someone bilingual and involved in the arts – Matto fit the bill perfectly.
Initial Interactions Raise Red Flags
Matto soon realized that working for this high-profile family had its challenges. While the daughter she cared for was super well-behaved, things took an unsettling turn with the father. She recounted an instance where he complimented her appearance, saying,
Oh, I should have figured. You’re so beautiful. Initially taking it as flattery, Matto reflected on it later as a red flag.
Troubling Encounters in the Kitchen
The most disturbing part of her account involved an incident in the kitchen. According to Matto, while cooking one day, the father pressed his body against hers under the guise of reaching for a drawer. This moment was particularly disconcerting and foreshadowed more unsettling behaviors.
A Mysterious Instagram Follower
Not long after these encounters, Matto received an Instagram follow request from an account with a sports team logo she didn’t recognize. The messages from this account were flirtatious and suggestive, causing further anxiety. She soon connected the dots when she saw her employer wearing a hat with the same logo.
My heart sank into my stomach, she admitted upon realizing who might be behind the account.
The Dismissal and Aftermath
The situation escalated when Matto decided to address the mysterious Instagram account directly. She confronted it through a message hinting at knowing their true identity.
If it is who I think it is, they need to stop, she wrote. Not long after sending this message, the account vanished from Instagram. Two days later, Matto received a text from the family informing her that they no longer required her services.
The Community Reacts
This story has since sent ripples through social media. Fans speculate about the identity of this enigmatic athlete and debate whether his suspicion led him to terminate Matto’s nannying role. Additionally, speculation about potential future expansions within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, including involvement from current members like Matto, is rife within fan communities.
Matto remains active online despite this troubling chapter of her life, continuously sharing updates about her entrepreneurial ventures. From selling jars of natural gas to engaging in public discussions about reality TV’s impact on personal image, Stephanie Matto’s journey continues to captivate and intrigue.