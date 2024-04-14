Before its highly anticipated debut on Disney+, the documentary ‘Madu’ will be presented at the AFI Silver Theatre, offering a local screening that holds special significance for its co-director, Oscar nominee Matt Ogens. This homecoming event allows Ogens to share his latest work with the community he grew up in, providing an intimate look at a story that has captured hearts around the world.
From Viral Sensation to Ballet Scholarship
The journey of ‘Madu’ began with a viral video that showcased the raw talent of 11-year-old Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Madu. The clip, featuring Madu’s impromptu dance in the rain, not only caught the eye of millions online but also touched influential figures like Viola Davis.
The global audience is paying attention to Korean culture and content, which is more powerful than ever, reflecting the impact of such viral moments on global audiences.
Anthony Madu’s Aspirational Journey
Anthony Madu’s story is one of courage and determination. From facing bullying in Nigeria for his passion for ballet, which defied traditional gender roles, to being awarded a scholarship at Elmhurst Ballet School in the UK.
Anthony’s journey is a beautiful one, full of courage, growth and acceptance, said Marjon Javadi, vice president of Disney Original Documentary, highlighting the inspirational nature of Madu’s narrative.
A Local Premiere with Global Significance
The local screening at AFI Silver Theatre is more than just a premiere; it’s a celebration of a story that resonates universally. ‘Madu’, co-directed by Ogens and Nigerian filmmaker Joel ‘Kachi Benson, brings to life Anthony’s aspirations and dreams beyond the ballet stage.
Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love… despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!! These words by Viola Davis encapsulate the spirit that ‘Madu’ embodies.
A Glimpse into ‘Madu’ Before Disney+ Release
The AFI Silver Theatre screening provides a unique opportunity for audiences to experience ‘Madu’ ahead of its streaming release. The film features stunning visuals and candid realism that immerse viewers in Anthony’s world.
my old dance teacher [Daniel Ajala] did. I wasn’t meant to be in class that day. I just took class because I was bored. My teacher decided to film it, and he posted it on Instagram and boom! reflects the serendipitous nature of Madu’s discovery.
Inspiring Future Generations Through Dance
The documentary not only chronicles Anthony’s personal growth but also his desire to inspire others in Nigeria to pursue ballet. With candid interviews and observations, ‘Madu’ sheds light on Anthony’s hopes for future dancers.
In telling his story, Anthony’s desire is to introduce and expose more of Nigeria to ballet and hopefully inspire other young men and women in Nigeria to pursue ballet, showcasing his vision for cultural change through dance.
