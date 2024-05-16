Oprah Winfrey Issues Apology for Her Role in Diet Culture Over 25 Years

Oprah Winfrey has offered a heartfelt apology for her role in promoting diet culture over the years. During a virtual event Making The Shift: A New Way to Think About Weight, broadcast on YouTube on May 9, Winfrey reflected on her highly influential past in promoting unhealthy dieting methods.
Winfrey addressed the audience saying,
I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture. She admitted,
I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television.
Reflecting on one of the most iconic moments from The Oprah Winfrey Show, she reconsidered the episode where she showcased her 67-pound weight loss with a wagon full of animal fat. Winfrey confessed,
I’ve shared how that famous wagon of fat moment on the Oprah show is one of my biggest regrets. It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody could uphold.
Speaking candidly about her personal struggles, Winfrey explained the mental toll her public battles with weight had taken, stating,
That wagon of fat moment was set into motion after years and years of thinking that my struggle with my weight was my fault, and it has taken me even up until last week to process the shame that I felt privately. She added:
I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people, and particularly myself.
A New Focus on Wellness
The event came just five months after Oprah revealed she has started using weight loss medication. This revelation coincided with WeightWatchers’ launch of a new membership plan aimed at those taking medications like Ozempic. In December 2023, Winfrey announced her departure from the WeightWatchers board of directors, choosing instead to donate her stakes to The National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Her special project,An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, explores conversations around weight loss medications. Oprah explained,
I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I wanted. By stepping down from her role at WeightWatchers, she aimed to avoid any conflict of interest regarding this sensitive topic. She readdressed this decision onJimmy Kimmel Live!,
I did not want to have the appearance of conflict.
The Shift Away from Diet Culture
The paradigm shift within WeightWatchers highlights a broader move from dieting towards an understanding of weight health. The company’s CEO Sima Sistani stated,
Anyone can quit a diet, but it takes a collective effort to quit a culture, emphasizing their commitment now lies in fostering healthy relationships with body image and weight care.
This transition also reflects an industry-wide move towards accepting medical interventions as valuable tools for managing weight, as opposed to purely willpower-based strategies.
An Honest Conversation About Weight
Throughout various events, including her virtual offeringMakeshift: A New Way to Think about Weight, Oprah has incorporated discussions about the complexities behindweight health and the impact of diet culture. This format includes renowned personalities such as Rebel Wilson and Amber Riley joining scientific experts in unpacking preconceived notions about weight.
The discussions unpack issues such as weight bias and the influence of social stigmas. By presenting these narratives through expert perspectives, Winfrey hopes to foster understanding and reduce the shame associated with weight issues.
Reflecting on her journey away from diet culture toward embracing self-love and science-driven approaches, Oprah stressed,
The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief.This shift represents not only an evolution in Oprah’s outlook but heralds a new era of how society perceives body image and health.
Follow Us