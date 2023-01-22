5 Movies That Will Leave You With Renewed Hope

Whether its businesses, relationships, career changes, academic decisions, new job, we’re all a little hesitant to take risks, the hesitation can be seen in the smallest decisions of our lives, even if its ordering take out from new restaurants, everything comes with a risk. And just in case you’re feeling a little afraid, we’ve got 5 hopeful movies that’ll encourage you to take that faith of leap and just do it!
5 Hopeful Movies to Watch When You Need a Pick Me Up
Forrest Gump
It would be an offense to not start the list with the iconic Forrest Gump, and while many of you may have seen it in the past, its time to revisit the movie and be reminded that its never too late to try something new, something you love, and something you’ve been longing for. The movie still remains one of Tom Hanks’ most loved movies and for all the right reasons. The plot follows several decades of Gump’s life; Gump is a slow-witted and holds a below average IQ when compared to the rest of his age fellows, but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he wants to do.
The movie, also highlights how important it is to support others in your life; in the movie, its Gump’s mother’s support and love for him that never makes him feel any less than his fellows. It is indeed a movie that will always stay relevant and always teach you a little about love and support when you watch it.
The Wolf Of Wallstreet
Would the list even be complete if I did not mention The Wolf Of Wallstreet? It’s a movie that gathered a ton of hype and rightly so. The plot stems from the true story in the 1990s of a stock broker called Jordan Belfort who decides to open his own stock company in partnership with Donny Azoff, and the movie portrays everything that went into it, the highs, the lows and everything in between. While not usually counted among hopeful movies, The Wolf of Wallstreet offers a loud and brazen reminder that we are capable of defying the odds and achieving our goals.
Pursuit of Happyness
Yep, happy-ness, that’s how the movie is spelled. The movie is everything you need to watch if you’re on the verge of giving up, changing your field or starting something of your own. The plot follows Chris Gardner who is left on his own after failing professionally, dealing with the custody of his son after his wife leaves him. The movie is all about survival, determination, and never giving up on your dreams. It is easily top tier on any list of hopeful movies.
The Shawshank Redemption
This list would not be complete without The Shawshank Redemption. The plot follows a young banker, Andy Dufrense, who has been falsely arrested for the double homicide of his wife and her lover. Now put in jail, he makes friends with an inmate. It’s a story of Andy’s escape and how he never gives up hope and keeps going no matter what. Beyond earning its place on this hopeful movie list, it is also among the most iconic films of all time.
Moneyball
Moneyball will teach you how important it is to adapt to the circumstances rather than fighting them. The movie tells the story of Billy Beane who starts off with a limited budget to put together a baseball club with the sole intention of winning the Major Baseball League (MLB). The movie will encourage you to take risks, adapt to changes and make decisions without the fear of failing – basically every fear you have about taking that step, the movie’s going to tackle that!
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!