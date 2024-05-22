Doctor Whos 2024 Series Everything You Need to Know

With the eagerly anticipated 2024 season, Doctor Who is set to embark on a thrilling journey through time and space. This season sees Ncuti Gatwa stepping into the shoes of the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson portraying his companion, Ruby Sunday. The pair first appeared together in the December special The Giggle, setting the stage for a new era of adventures.
New Episodes in Store
The new season kicks off on May 10, with eight exciting episodes in total. The premiere introduces us to the mysterious and talking “space babies.” While this concept sounds whimsical, showrunner Russell T Davies ensures it also contains a monster and elements of mystery and suspense. As he puts it,
The episode isn’t all about space babies… There are often three things going on in any Doctor Who.
Another highlight includes an episode where the Doctor and Ruby face off against a malevolent Maestro, portrayed by Jinkx Monsoon. This character-driven installment offers a profound shift in tone, merging historical settings with supernatural elements.
The Vision Behind the Series
Russell T. Davies returns to lead the series after last working on it from 2005 to 2010, succeeding Chris Chibnall. Davies remarks on his creative vision for the show:
A new show needs a big hook… It’s also the personal story of Ruby finding out who she is and where she’s from – which will be the spine of this series.
A Dynamic Duo
The dynamic between Gatwa’s Doctor and Gibson’s Ruby promises to be electrifying and full of chemistry. Davies shared his excitement about their auditions, noting:
Gatwa has that thing that you want in all great actors, but which is very rare – he simply brings everything. Meanwhile, Gibson adds:
I think the sixties episode will blow people away. I think that’s my favourite personally…
Musical Brilliance Returns
Murray Gold returns as the series’ composer, promising fresh auditory experiences:
I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS… Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.
Exciting New Adventures
The Doctor and Ruby’s adventures range across various times and settings, encountering both historical figures and sci-fi mysteries alike. One episode even takes them back to 1963 England at an early Beatles recording session.
This season also marks the inclusion of innovative special effects techniques, promising an enhanced visual experience that complements its rich storytelling.
The Impact of New Distribution Deals
The new season arrives shortly after Disney+ struck a landmark deal for exclusive rights outside the UK and Ireland. This move is expected to broaden the show’s global reach, bringing it to an even wider audience.
Ncuti Gatwa’s portrayal as The Doctor intertwined with Ruby Sunday’s quest will undoubtedly captivate both new viewers and long-term fans alike.