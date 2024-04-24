Conan OBrien Must Go Offers a Wacky Global Travel Experience

A Fresh Spin on Traditional Travelogue with Conan OBrien Must Go
When Conan O’Brien announced the conclusion of his late-night show in 2021, fans were curious about his next move. The debut of his new series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, on Max has answered that with a delightful and humorous journey across the globe. This show isn’t just another celebrity travel log; it’s a quirky exploration driven by O’Brien’s unique comedic flair.
In his own words,
He’s called it “this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid”, a description that perfectly encapsulates the essence of his travel series.
Delving into Global Cultures with a Touch of Humor
O’Brien’s series takes him from Norway to Argentina, making stops in Thailand and Ireland. Each episode revolves around him reconnecting with fans who had previously Zoomed into his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan. The initiative stems from an idea born during these interactions, as he explained:
I love to interact with new cultures, learn about the cultures. I realized if you really want to learn about a culture, the best way to do it is move there.
The Art of Being Out of Place
O’Brien has expressed enjoying being the odd one out.
I do like to be the odd person out, the one that doesn’t fit in. I think I’m funnier when I’m not in the power position. His travel adventures put this theory to test as he dives into various cultural immersions, often resulting in hilarious and unexpected situations.
The charm of Conan O’Brien Must Go lies in its raw, unfiltered interaction between O’Brien and the global citizens he encounters. These are not scripted moments but rather genuine interactions filled with spontaneity and laughter.
Conclusion: A Journey of Laughs and Discovery
Conan O’Brien Must Go is more than just a travel show; it’s an exploration of human connections through comedy. As stated by O’Brien himself:
I wish to get out in the world and meet these people and see this landscape and try to shine a different light on parts of the world that I hadn’t seen before. And that seemed exciting to me. It’s clear that through humor, bizarre situations, and heartfelt encounters, Conan’s travel antics bring much-needed levity and insight into various cultures.
