Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

As NCIS marked its unprecedented milestone by broadcasting its 1000th episode, rocky Carroll, a pivotal figure since season 5, shared his well-grounded reflections with us in an exclusive dialogue. Amidst season 21’s ongoing success and anticipation for the next, his journey from skeptical newcomer to a franchise stalwart unfurls a story of unexpected longevity and thriving narratives. The life of NCIS, post-1000 episodes, continues to burgeon with new spin-offs like NCIS: Origins and potential others still under wraps.
A Look into Rocky’s Early Uncertainties and Surprising Growth within NCIS
Back when Rocky Carroll stepped onto the set in 2008, during the latter part of season 5, no one was whispering about spin-offs. He recalls,
When I came on at the end of Season 5, there was no spinoff, there was no NCIS: LA, there was no mention of a spinoff. The thought that this gig might merely last until season 7 danced through his mind.
If I’m lucky enough that this show goes to a Season 7, I will at least say I’ve been a part of a hit show. Fast forward, and he’s astounded by how deeply embedded in the culture of television his journey has become as he enters his remarkable 17th season.
Echoes of resilience and unforeseen continuance resonate as Rocky reflects on this elongated tenure. His astonishment is palpable when he says,
We are a monument to a good piece of storytelling, encapsulating the essence of what makes NCIS not just popular but a pillar in narrative excellence over its expansive run.
The Unwavering Consistency & Deep Connection to Society
‘NCIS is family’, declares Rocky with fervor, emphasizing the deep ties and commitment everyone on set shares. This sentiment is significant as it accents the underpinning of the show’s success—its ability to resonate and reflect societal themes effectively through years. This connection is highlighted as Rocky notes,
We’ve always been a show that’s sort of a reflection of society, so it’s nice that so many years later we’re still doing something people are finding relevant.
The longevity and vast expanse into multiple series mark profound milestones not just for Carroll but for everyone involved. And while viewership threads into decades and spin-offs continue to sprout, marking NCIS’ incredible arc through television history emerges both inspiring and instructive for new actors and seasoned viewers alike.
Celebration of an Era & Looking Ahead
To hit such a grand episode count is surreal for Rocky Carroll who once worried about surpassing season seven; now reveling in the joy of this rare era. With this achievement, there’s an invigorating sense of what more is on the horizon for NCIS following its immortalized stamp at the 1000th episode. Season 22 beckons with new arcs, potentially transformative events for longstanding characters like Leon Vance whom Carroll plays with nuanced grace.