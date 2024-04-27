Home
Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

by
Scroll
Home
Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview
Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

As NCIS marked its unprecedented milestone by broadcasting its 1000th episode, rocky Carroll, a pivotal figure since season 5, shared his well-grounded reflections with us in an exclusive dialogue. Amidst season 21’s ongoing success and anticipation for the next, his journey from skeptical newcomer to a franchise stalwart unfurls a story of unexpected longevity and thriving narratives. The life of NCIS, post-1000 episodes, continues to burgeon with new spin-offs like NCIS: Origins and potential others still under wraps.

A Look into Rocky’s Early Uncertainties and Surprising Growth within NCIS

Back when Rocky Carroll stepped onto the set in 2008, during the latter part of season 5, no one was whispering about spin-offs. He recalls, When I came on at the end of Season 5, there was no spinoff, there was no NCIS: LA, there was no mention of a spinoff. The thought that this gig might merely last until season 7 danced through his mind. If I’m lucky enough that this show goes to a Season 7, I will at least say I’ve been a part of a hit show. Fast forward, and he’s astounded by how deeply embedded in the culture of television his journey has become as he enters his remarkable 17th season.

Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

Echoes of resilience and unforeseen continuance resonate as Rocky reflects on this elongated tenure. His astonishment is palpable when he says, We are a monument to a good piece of storytelling, encapsulating the essence of what makes NCIS not just popular but a pillar in narrative excellence over its expansive run.

The Unwavering Consistency & Deep Connection to Society

‘NCIS is family’, declares Rocky with fervor, emphasizing the deep ties and commitment everyone on set shares. This sentiment is significant as it accents the underpinning of the show’s success—its ability to resonate and reflect societal themes effectively through years. This connection is highlighted as Rocky notes, We’ve always been a show that’s sort of a reflection of society, so it’s nice that so many years later we’re still doing something people are finding relevant.

Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

The longevity and vast expanse into multiple series mark profound milestones not just for Carroll but for everyone involved. And while viewership threads into decades and spin-offs continue to sprout, marking NCIS’ incredible arc through television history emerges both inspiring and instructive for new actors and seasoned viewers alike.

Celebration of an Era & Looking Ahead

To hit such a grand episode count is surreal for Rocky Carroll who once worried about surpassing season seven; now reveling in the joy of this rare era. With this achievement, there’s an invigorating sense of what more is on the horizon for NCIS following its immortalized stamp at the 1000th episode. Season 22 beckons with new arcs, potentially transformative events for longstanding characters like Leon Vance whom Carroll plays with nuanced grace.

Rocky Carroll Reflects on NCIS Hitting the 1000-Episode Milestone in Exclusive Interview

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
10 Legendary General Hospital Characters and Their Best Scenes
3 min read
Jan, 20, 2024
Underrated Movie Dramas: A Man Apart
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2021
7 Guest Star Casts that Elevate TV Series
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2023
Upcoming HBO and Max Releases for April 2024
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
5 Tom Cruise Classics Begging for a Sequel
3 min read
Feb, 25, 2024
How Doctor Who Avoided Cancellation Over The Years
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.