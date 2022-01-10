Black Krrsantan Finally Makes His Live-Action Star Wars Debut

The casual Star Wars fans may not know the name Black Krrsantan, but they’re about to. And if they really haven’t, they need to brush up on the Star Wars comics. Honestly, a lot of things from the Star Wars comics and novels should make their way to the movies and shows. These are the things that have kept Star Wars going when we weren’t getting any movies and when certain shows got cancelled. And as we all unfortunately know nowadays, it’s kind of hard to get ourselves excited for another Star Wars movie. I hope that changes in the near-future, but for now, I’m happy with watching some incredible Star Wars shows on Disney+. Speaking of which, now’s the time to check out the Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. How can you possibly pass up on a show about one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars franchise? You can’t. After seeing Temura Morrison make his glorious return in the second season of The Mandalorian and actually see the original O.G. bounty hunter of the Star Wars universe do something cool, I think this show is what we’ve been asking for. And yes, I do mean we’ve been asking for this for a while now. We never got that movie, so we’re getting the show. The first episode of the Book of Boba Fett was a good start, but the second episode really spiced things up. We got to see our favorite bounty hunter fight bandits with Tusken Raiders, make new enemies out of Jabba the Hutt’s twin cousins, and now he’ll be facing what will possibly be his greatest physical challenge. If you’re wondering who that black Wookie was in the beginning of the episode, go back and read some Star Wars comics. That dangerous-looking Wookie is a bounty hunter known as Black Krrsantan. And guess what? Before his interaction with Boba Fett, he actually fought Obi-Wan Kenobi.
That was long before the events of the Book of Boba Fett and as a matter of fact, we could possibly see the beginning of Black Krrsantan in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. That series will have Obi-Wan watch over the young Luke Skywalker during his childhood years on Tatooine. The show takes place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and best of all, we’ll be seeing the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master. The time span between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope is twenty years and the Kenobi series begins after the first ten years. We’ll be seeing an older and possibly more jaded Obi-Wan, which makes sense if he has spent all that time as a hermit. But what else was he doing besides watching over Luke? Well, one of those things was fighting a big and black Wookie bounty hunter named Black Krrsantan. And don’t be fooled, this Wookie is nothing like Chewbacca. In fact, Obi-Wan even called him the rudest Wookie he has ever met. Classic Obi-Wan right there. Their fight began when Black Krrsantan raided the Lars home and abducted Luke’s Uncle Owen. The young Luke Skywalker was attempting to run away from home when he sense that something was wrong and ran back home to find multiple service droids smashed and his Aunt Beru hurt and holding a blaster. While her plan was to call for more farmers, Luke had another idea.
Let’s get to the confrontation between Black Krrsantan and Obi-Wan. The Wookie bounty hunter brought Uncle Owen to the high mountains and proceeded to torture him. His objective was not to get answers out of him, but to draw out Obi-Wan. This succeeded and the rogue Jedi appeared to confront the Wookie. This fight should have been an easy one for the former Jedi Master, but he faced a more serious problem. Obi-Wan was still a fugitive hiding from the Empire and if he showed any signs of using the force or igniting his lightsaber, the Emperor or Darth Vader would know. In other words, he had to figure out how to fight Black Krrsantan without the force or his lightsaber. Not very ideal, as we all know the physical might of Wookies. So what was Obi-Wan’s first move? The old deceptive Jedi mind trick. Just wave his hand slightly and tell him to leave, it’s that easy. Except it didn’t work on this Wookie and he responded by trapping the Jedi in a stun net. This is where Owen Lars actually stepped up and attempted to help Obi-Wan by attacking Black Krrsantan, but was swiftly knocked off the edge of the cliff. Obi-Wan was then forced (no pun intended) to his force powers to save Owen from falling while simultaneously hurling rocks at the Wookie’s face.
Black Krrsantan responded by attempting to crush Obi-Wan with a big rock, but the Jedi finally ignited his lightsaber and used it to cut the rock in half, as well as scar the Wookie’s left eye. As Obi-Wan tried to keep Owen levitating using the force, Black Krrsantan continued to beat him until he couldn’t hold him anymore. As Owen nearly fell to his death, Luke literally flew in with a cruiser and save his Uncle’s life. With Owen now out of harm’s way, Obi-Wan was free to deal with Black Krrsantan. This meant his lightsaber against a Wookie’s most cherished weapon, the iconic bowcaster. Of course, the lightsaber won this duel, but the Wookie bounty hunter still managed to escape his demise. Afterwards, he fled Tatooine, but years later, he would eventually encounter another popular Star Wars character, the famous smuggler, Han Solo. Yes, Black Krrsantan has been around and has tangled with some popular names in the Star Wars universe. And now, it looks like he’ll be fighting the famous Boba Fett. That’s a fight I’m looking forward to seeing later in the series. However, I can’t help but notice the lack of a scar on his face. That means he might not have encountered Obi-Wan in this new canon continuity. Then again, maybe he did and just didn’t get cut by him. Either way, I do think his debut in the Book of Boba Fett means we could be seeing more of him in future Disney+ shows. The most ideal show would be the Kenobi show. Just seeing a Jedi fight a Wookie bounty hunter would make for an awesome fight scene. What are your thoughts, Star Wars fans? Do you think we’ll be seeing Black Krrsantan in other Star Wars shows? I just hope this means we’ll be seeing more characters from the comics and novels.