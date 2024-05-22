Bad Boys 4 How Mikes Son is Crucial in the New Story Explained by Will Smith

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die on June 7, 2024, a fresh perspective on familiar faces promises a dynamic addition to the franchise. A notable inclusion in the upcoming film is the unexpected return of Captain Conrad Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, who was memorably assassinated in Bad Boys for Life. This surprising twist aligns with the movie’s effort to weave past narratives into the current storyline.
Expanding on Established Narratives
Will Smith revealed in a recent interview that an extensive creative process was undertaken to craft the fourth installment’s plot. Reflecting on the foundation laid by prior films, Smith said,
We went back and looked at the three movies and laid in the storyline of the fourth movie from things set up in the previous movies.
The movie seeks to unravel mysteries alluded to in the earlier films. For instance, Captain Howard worked on a crucial case mentioned briefly in Bad Boys 2, which now gains prominence. As Smith puts it,
Tiny seeds planted in Bad Boys 2 have grown into integral plot points for Ride or Die.
The Role of Mike’s Son
A significant aspect of Ride or Die’s plot is the involvement of Mike Lowrey’s son, Armando (Jacob Scipio). Introduced in Bad Boys for Life, Armando’s detailed knowledge of cartel operations becomes pivotal as he joins Mike and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) in their mission. Smith explained,
Mike Lowrey’s son plays a really critical part in saving the legacy of the Bad Boys and Captain Howard.
This partnership underscores a personal subplot where Mike’s relationship with his son undergoes profound development. Mike’s struggle with guilt over past events compels him to mend his bond with Armando. Smith highlights this nuanced dynamic stating,
This is about Mike trying to develop a ride or die relationship with his son too.
Returning Cast and New Additions
The film brings back Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, and DJ Khaled from Bad Boys for Life, while new faces include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, and Tiffany Haddish. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah—who previously helmed Bad Boys for Life—the team aims to push creative boundaries further.
Thematic Elements
The franchise is renowned for its exploration of themes such as friendship, loyalty, justice, and personal growth amidst intense action sequences. Smith assures that these core elements will continue to resonate:
Part of why Bad Boys works for people is at the heart of it is friendship… It’s about somebody that will ride or die with us and for us.
A Franchise Evolving with Time
The collaboration between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has evolved over nearly three decades. From their initial roles in 1995’s debut film to their latest escapades, both actors have grown alongside their characters. The story not only promises high-octane entertainment but also profound reflections on friendships tested by time and fate.
